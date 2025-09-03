Liberia: MCC Team to Arrive On September 22nd

A team from the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation is expected in Liberia by September 22nd. The NEW DAWN has gathered.

Monrovia, Liberia; September 2, 2025 - Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has disclosed that a team from the U.S. Government's Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is expected in Liberia on September 22, 2025, to assess Liberia's readiness for its second MCC Compact.

The pending visit, according to Minister Ngafuan, is scheduled ahead of the next regular board meeting of the MCC in December 2025, at which the country's continued eligibility for a second Compact will be decided.

He told reporters that the visit also marks a critical step in possibly reviving Liberia's path toward MCC Compact development, following a temporary pause linked to the United States' political transition and the new U.S. administration's shifting priorities.

He disclosed that Liberia was deemed eligible for the development of a second MCC Compact in December 2024, saying, "We received a technical team in January 2025 to begin preparatory work, including the hiring of consultants to undertake the vital Constraints Analysis, which aims to identify the key constraints to growth and development in Liberia."

However, he said due to the change in administration in Washington and shifts in the aid framework, that process was paused.

The Minister emphasized that Liberia's MCC eligibility remains under active consideration and recent engagements with U.S. stakeholders have re-awakened strong interest in the country's development prospects.

He recalled having fruitful discussions in Washington D.C. with the new MCC leadership and the U.S. State Department on the sidelines of the US-Africa Summit hosted by President Trump in the White House.

"We are also engaging the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia that has been helping us to make a strong [push] for re-affirmation of Liberia's eligibility for a second Compact. These engagements, coupled with the outcome of the visit of the MCC team to Liberia, will hopefully help to make a compelling case for Liberia's continued eligibility," he added.

The forthcoming MCC delegation, comprising economists and officials, will spend over a week in Liberia. During their mission, the team will consult extensively with stakeholders across government, the private sector, civil society, and the media.

Minister Ngafuan added that the team's goal is to conduct a Constraints Analysis to identify key barriers to sustainable, inclusive economic growth and determine which sectors are best suited for MCC support.

"The MCC is adopting a win-win development approach under the current U.S. administration; they are looking to support sectors that not only boost Liberia's growth but also open up avenues for U.S. investment."

The Minister noted that the recent interactions between President Boakai and his counterpart, President Trump, at the US-Africa Summit drew positive attention to Liberia, which is being leveraged for the benefit of the Liberian people. Editing by Jonathan Browne