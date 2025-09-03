Liberia: UL Board Urges Faculty to Rescind Go-Slow.

2 September 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The University of Liberia (UL) states that it understands the concerns raised by the UL Faculty Association (ULFA) but urges all Faculty and Staff to return to work while their concerns are being addressed.

The UL Board stated on Monday, September 1, 2025, in response to the University of Liberia Faculty Association's announced disenchantment from all academic activities across the University.

Given the urgency the Board has attached to ULFA's concerns, it has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

"The Board understands the concerns raised by the UL Faculty Association and is committed to working collaboratively with it and the university administration to address its concerns," the UL Board of Trustees declared.

While the Board seeks a peaceful resolution of these critical issues, it advises all faculty members to refrain from any actions that could disrupt academic activities at the University during this time.

The Board states that it has taken note of ULSA's call on Friday, August 29, 2025, for members to refrain from attending academic activities until their outstanding welfare issues are addressed.

However, the Board assures all faculty and stakeholders that it is actively working to address critical matters affecting the smooth operation of the University.

The Board urges all faculty and staff to ensure the continuity of teaching, learning, and research activities, which are essential for maintaining the University's mission.

On Friday, ULFA announced that it had been disengaged from all planned academic activities on UL's campuses until further notice.

Key among ULFA's issues for disengagement are poor sanitary conditions, long-standing faculty promotion issues, salary disparity, social security concerns, problems affecting study leave, and the need for campus renovation. The most recent issues include outstanding payments for overload and vacation school salaries. -Press release

