Liberia: DEA New Oic Launches Compulsory Drug Test for Officers

The newly appointed Officer in Charge of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitzgerald Biago, has announced the immediate launch of a compulsory nationwide drug test for all LDEA officers.

Speaking at the agency's headquarters in Monrovia on Monday, September 1st, 2025, DCP Biago said the move is intended to restore accountability, integrity, and discipline within the institution tasked with leading the fight against drug trafficking and abuse in Liberia.

"Those leading the war against drugs must themselves be beyond reproach. Therefore, I announce the immediate launch of a compulsory nationwide drug test for all LDEA officers. This action will set the tone of accountability, integrity, and discipline within our ranks," Biago declared.

He emphasized that the fight against illicit drugs must begin within the agency itself before it can effectively confront traffickers, distributors, and abusers.

The new OIC warned drug traffickers and distributors that the agency will intensify operations in the coming days, working closely with the Liberia National Police and other members of the Joint Security to dismantle trafficking networks.

"All drug traffickers, distributors, and those who profit from the destruction of lives, consider this your final warning: the LDEA will come after you with the full weight of the law. There will be no hiding place. We will pursue you relentlessly, prosecute you vigorously, and ensure that justice is served. The time of impunity is over," he said.

Biago further disclosed plans to strengthen public engagement by establishing an anti-drug hotline to encourage citizens to provide critical intelligence. He appealed for public cooperation and media partnership in the campaign against narcotics.

After the briefing, the new OIC took the initiative to lead the process by undergoing a drug test himself.

He was interviewed, and a sample was taken from him for testing. Although his result was not immediately disclosed, he explained that the process would take at least a day to reveal the actual outcome of his test.

"The proliferation and abuse of illicit drugs stand today as one of the gravest national threats confronting Liberia. It endangers our youth, undermines our communities, and poses a direct risk to national security. Confronting this crisis requires the full support of every Liberian," he stressed.

The OIC expressed gratitude to President Joseph N. Boakai and the Minister of Justice for the confidence reposed in him and the interim leadership team of the LDEA.

"As we assume this enormous national responsibility, we are aware of the daunting challenges ahead. Yet, we are confident that with determination, discipline, and collective effort, we shall overcome and restore the dignity, integrity, and effectiveness of this noble institution," he noted.

Biago concluded with a stern warning to those involved in illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

"Time is running out. The LDEA will employ every lawful means to restore sanity and safeguard the future of our beloved nation."

However, the new LDEA boss is expected to provide a comprehensive report to the Ministry of Justice in 90 days, which will determine whether he remains in the position or is reassigned to his previous post.