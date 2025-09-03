Senegal: Financing Agroecological Entrepreneurship

Participants in the workshop organized by the Biovision Foundation on August 28-29, 2025, in Dakar
1 September 2025
How can Africa finance its agroecological transition? This was the key question raised at a regional workshop held in Dakar alongside the African Food Systems Forum (AFSF).

Organised by the Biovision Foundation, the event brought together policymakers, financial institutions, investors and civil society to explore new ways of financing agroecological enterprises (AEEs).

For years, these small and medium-sized ventures – rooted in local communities and committed to sustainable practices – have faced difficulties accessing conventional credit. Yet, experts argue they offer a credible alternative to intensive farming models long supported by international institutions.

According to Hawabai Abdulla of the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), financing must go beyond loans: "We need to combine credit with technical assistance and awareness-raising so that farmers, entrepreneurs and markets can fully recognise the benefits of agroecology."

Hans von Zinkernagel of Biovision stressed the importance of evidence: "We must demonstrate, with solid data, that agroecological enterprises are viable, profitable, and capable of delivering social and environmental impact." A consolidated report is planned for early 2026.

For Ruth Nabaggala of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), the impact is already visible: "Across eight countries, 300 agroecological enterprises are improving livelihoods, creating jobs, ensuring healthy food and protecting the environment."

Participants called for hybrid financing mechanisms – combining loans, technical support, impact investment and enabling policies – to help agroecological enterprises play a central role in transforming Africa's food systems.

