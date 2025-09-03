Liberia: CDC Slams Judiciary, Alleges Political Bias in Headquarters Demolition

The opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has accused the government of orchestrating a politically motivated plot against its survival as a registered political party, after its national headquarters was demolished just days before the National Elections Commission's annual inspection of party offices.

Party leaders said the demolition -- carried out by police acting on a court order -- undermines Liberia's fragile democracy and erodes public trust in the judiciary.

Court Ruling and Eviction

On Aug. 23, police stormed the CDC's Congo Town compound to enforce an Aug. 13 ruling from the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court. The court awarded the 4.23-acre property near Bernard's Beach to the estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard after ruling that the CDC lacked legal ownership.

Judge George W. Smith instructed the Montserrado County sheriff to carry out the eviction. But CDC officials argued the ruling was premature, stressing that their appeal remains pending before the Supreme Court.

"A Mockery of Justice"

At a Sept. 1 press conference at the party's temporary headquarters, CDC National Chairman Janga Augustus Kowo condemned the demolition as an "unprovoked and politically motivated attack."

"Our petitions were ignored and denied," Kowo said. "When the framers of the Liberian Constitution said an appeal shall be held inviolable, they meant to prevent arbitrary actions such as the destruction of our properties while our appeals are pending before the Supreme Court of Liberia, the final arbiter of justice."

He cited Article 20 of the 1986 Constitution, which guarantees due process and the right to appeal, as well as Chapter 51 of the Civil Procedure Law, which bars execution of judgments once an appeal is filed.

"The eviction was clearly an illegal act carried out by the government under the pretext of executing a court order," Kowo said. "This is sheer mockery and not justice."

Loss of Symbolism

Kowo lamented the destruction of the party's headquarters and its "sycamore tree," which he called a permanent symbol of CDC identity.

"The CDC can never recover the 'sycamore tree,' maliciously destroyed by the Liberian government using the hands of the Civil Law Court," he said.

He compared the action to executing a murder convict before their appeal is heard, referencing the conviction of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott. "What if Her Honor Gloria Musu Scott, convicted for murder by the Circuit Court, was executed before her appeal at the Supreme Court was adjudicated?" he asked.

Warning of Democratic Backsliding

The CDC warned the demolition signals a broader pattern of judicial manipulation under President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung.

"There is a serious threat to peace, stability and democracy when the judiciary becomes an avenue for political manipulation," Kowo said. "Liberia's history is replete with pretense of justice leading to the breakdown of law and order and the abuse of power that sparked civil wars."

He said Liberia is "creeping toward a police state" marked by brutality and intolerance of dissent. "The war-like deployment of state security and the level of malice exhibited during the eviction and demolition clearly point to a creeping police state that must be resisted with every ounce of our energy," he declared.

Stakeholder Silence

Kowo criticized the muted response from civil society and national institutions.

"It is quite unfortunate that key stakeholders remain silent on the increasing blatant violations of the Liberian Constitution and the erosion of governance under the Boakai-Koung Unity Party government," he said. "Liberians are fast losing faith and trust in the legal system of the country."

Call to Defend Democracy

Drawing parallels to Liberia's past, Kowo urged citizens to resist what he called an assault on political freedoms.

"Today it is the CDC and its members, tomorrow it could be you," he said. "Speak now before it is too late. We must unite to protect our 20 years of uninterrupted peace and democracy."

He vowed the CDC will remain "resolute and unbending in defending democracy."

"A creeping dictatorship will not be allowed to flourish," he said.