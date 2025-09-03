East Africa: Liberia Pilots Anti-IFFs Policy Tracker to Tackle Billions Lost to Illicit Flows

- Liberia has become the latest African country to pilot the Anti-Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) Policy Tracker, a tool aimed at curbing billions of dollars lost each year to illicit financial flows.

The three-day workshop, running Sept. 1-3 in Monrovia, brings together policymakers, civil society leaders, international partners and technical experts. It is organized by the Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA) in collaboration with the African Union's Department of Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals (AU-ETTIM) and the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF). Liberia's pilot follows earlier launches in Namibia, Uganda, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

A Growing Challenge

Illicit financial flows remain a major drain on African economies, depriving nations of resources for health care, education, infrastructure and poverty reduction.

At the opening ceremony, Integrity Watch Liberia Executive Director Harold Aidoo warned that unchecked IFFs weaken governance and institutions.

"Illicit financial flows are a challenge to many African countries, and Liberia is no exception," Aidoo said. "This tracker will not just provide us with the data and evidence we need, but also help us raise momentum across the region to find the right measures to combat them."

He added with a cultural nod: "If we were in Kenya, we would have said 'Karibu.' But here in Liberia, we simply say, 'Welcome.' We look forward to a fruitful three days."

A Tool by Africans, for Africans

TJNA Executive Director Chenai Mukumba praised Liberia's leadership and Integrity Watch Liberia's role in advancing tax justice.

"Liberia is the fifth country where we are piloting this tool," Mukumba said. "Over the past few months, we've done this work in Namibia, Uganda, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. Now we have the opportunity to bring it here."

She emphasized that the tracker draws inspiration from the High-Level Panel on IFFs chaired by former South African President Thabo Mbeki and reflects a distinctly African vision.

"This is a tool deeply rooted in the African context, developed by Africans for Africans," she said. "It reflects our shared vision that our resources should serve our people."

The tool has already been endorsed by the African Union and will be formally launched at TJNA's upcoming Pan-African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows.

Tackling Systemic Weaknesses

Representing ATAF, Senior Advisor Emmanuel Eze described the Policy Tracker as a self-assessment instrument to help governments identify and close gaps.

"The fight against IFFs is an interagency collaborative fight," Eze said. "This tool will help us identify where the leakages are and how to fix them. We not only assess where the gaps are but also bring solutions, competence and shared experiences."

Liberia's Commitment

Delivering the keynote on behalf of Mohammed Nasser, Officer-in-Charge of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), FIA Operations Director Carlos Erailey called IFFs "one of the greatest threats" to Liberia's development.

"Illicit financial flows deprive our nations of billions annually -- resources that should be funding schools, hospitals, infrastructure, job creation and improved living standards," he said.

Erailey pledged Liberia's full commitment, saying the tracker is "not just a monitoring tool but a symbol of partnership, transparency and shared determination to protect Liberia's resources."

He called for collaboration: "The fight against IFFs cannot be won by one institution alone. It requires government, the private sector, civil society and our international partners. Together, we can ensure Liberia's wealth truly benefits its people."