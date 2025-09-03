Liberia Immigration Officer Tells Youth to 'Hide' Their Drug Business

- Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) Deputy Comptroller Jacob Jallah is facing public backlash after a video surfaced showing him telling vulnerable youths that if they engage in drug trafficking, they should "hide it" and not call on him for help if caught.

"You see everywhere they catching people carrying them to South Beach [Monrovia Central Prison] for drugs business right? So if you want do your drugs business, hide it. When they catch you don't call me there," Jallah said Monday.

The remarks, delivered casually but caught on camera, have raised concerns that they contradict Liberia's declared zero-tolerance stance on narcotics. Critics argue that the comments, made by a senior immigration official responsible for safeguarding the nation's borders, undermine both the law and the credibility of President Joseph Boakai's anti-drug campaign.

Liberia is grappling with an escalating drug epidemic that has torn through families and neighborhoods, with synthetic drugs, especially kush, quickly spreading among the youth. Civil society monitors estimate that Monrovia alone now houses over 800 drug dens.

On Aug. 7, thousands of citizens marched in the capital under the slogan "Say No to Drugs," demanding that the government declare a national emergency, establish a special drug court, and impose tougher penalties, including a 20-year minimum sentence for major trafficking offenses. Protesters, led by women's groups, lawyers and youth activists, warned that without decisive action, an entire generation of Liberians could be lost.

The uproar over Jallah's comments comes just days after President Boakai fired the entire leadership of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), citing administrative failures. Director General Anthony Souh, Deputy Director for Operations Sebastian Farr, and Deputy Director for Administration Gwee Forkpa were all dismissed.

Boakai appointed an interim team composed of members from the Liberia National Police and the National Security Agency, stating that the initiative was part of a larger effort to boost enforcement and rebuild public trust. The President also introduced a National Anti-Drug Action Planthat features increased border security, anti-drug education in schools, expanded rehabilitation programs, and stricter accountability measures. He assured that the campaign would be "non-selective and relentless."

But even as the shakeup signaled a tougher stance, critics argue the government itself is not free from blame. Before his removal, Forkpa described Liberia's drug enforcement system as "very bad," relying on unpaid, untrained volunteers. He also claimed that officials across the executive, legislative, and judicial branches were directly involved in the drug trade.

His removal following those allegations has increased suspicion that powerful interests may be protecting high-level actors from investigation.