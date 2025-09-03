Ghana: 2 Charged for Assault

2 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Two businesswomen, who fought another businesswoman over a customer at the Agbogloshie market in Accra, have appeared before the Accra Circuit Court and charged with conspiracy to commit crime and assault.

They are Comfort Addison, 49 and Ama Yirenkyi, 53.

The two, allegedly assaulted a 36-year-old woman who sells in a shed near the complainant's on August 18.

Mrs Addison and Yirenkyi pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and assault when they appeared yesterday.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector of Police, Charles Awindago, told the court that the accused acted together with a common purpose to cause bodily harm to the complainant.

He said on August 18 at 12 noon, Abena Cephas, a customer of the complainant went to the Agbogloshie market to buy food stuff.

The court heard that upon reaching the complainant's shed, the accused whose shed was directly opposite the complainant and started calling the customer to come buy their items.

Chief Insp. Awindago said the complainant told the accused that Ms Cephas was her customer and had always bought from her.

He revealed that the accused became furious and asked the complainant to stop claiming persons who come to market as her customers.

The policeman said the complainant upon hearing that said she had no time for drama.

Unhappy with the comment, Chief Insp. Awindago said Mrs Addison walked across to the complainant's shed, held her by the neck and pushed her.

Chief Insp Awindago further disclosed that in the ensuing encounter, Yirenkyi joined Mrs Addison to manhandle the complainant.

The case stands adjourned.

