Ghana: Suspected Wife Killer Remanded Into Custody

2 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By GNA

A 45-year-old driver, suspected to have killed his wife, has been remanded into Police custody by the Asante Akropong District court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District.

The plea of Albert Cobbina was not taken and he will reappear before the court, presided by Mr Emmanuel Wiafe Adu, on September 15, this year.

Police Chief Inspector David Kwabi told the court that, suspect Cobbina and the deceased wife resided at Fankyenebra, near Santasi in the Kumasi metropolis.

He said, on August 24, this year, the suspect reported to the Suntreso police that his wife Grace Asantewaa, had died in a pool of blood and a kitchen knife was lying beside her.

According to the Prosecution, the suspect alleged to have rushed the deceased to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment before she died on admission.

Prosecution explained that, the suspect in his narration gave inconsistent statements and was therefore, detained upon suspicion, and after preliminary investigation, he was charged for the death of his wife and brought before the court, while investigation continues into the matter.

