Nigeria: Dangote Denies Owning Truck That Caused Enugu Accident

The Management of Dangote Industries Limited, (DIL) has clarified that the truck involved in a recent accident in Enugu State is not owned by the Dangote Group.

An online platform had reported that the company's truck was responsible for the accident that led to loss of lives.

But in a statement, Dangote Group said its investigations m revealed that the vehicle belongs to a third-party operator.

"We are actively engaging with the appropriate agencies to determine why the truck in question was bearing our logo, despite not being part of our fleet."

"Moving forward, increased scrutiny will be applied to the unauthorised use of our brand identity, particularly the misuse of our logo on vehicles not affiliated with the Group.

"While it is our policy not to comment publicly on individual cases, we are compelled to address the increasing spread of misinformation by attributing such incidents to the Dangote Group without any substantiated evidence.

"We urge the public and media to refrain from circulating unverified claims.

We remain committed to cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and urge that those tasked with investigating incidents of this nature be allowed to carry out their responsibilities without undue interference.

"We categorically reject any attempt to exploit such tragedies for malicious or financial gain.

"The Dangote Group remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility, safety, and integrity in all our operations."