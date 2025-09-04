Nigeria: U.S. Govt Donates $32.5 Million to WFP to Address Hunger in Nigeria

The US government said the assistance includes complementary nutritional support for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, as well as 43,235 children,

The United States government has officially announced the allocation of $32.5 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) Nigeria, aimed at providing food assistance and nutritional support to internally displaced individuals in conflict-affected regions of Nigeria.

This announcement was made via a statement posted on the website of the US mission in Nigeria on Wednesday.

"With the contribution of $32.5 million from the U.S. Government, the World Food Programme Nigeria will deliver food assistance and nutritional support to internally displaced persons across conflict-affected areas, " the statement said.

According to the statement, the funds will enable the WFP to assist a total of 764,205 beneficiaries in Northeast and Northwest Nigeria.

It said the assistance includes complementary nutritional support for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, as well as 43,235 children, facilitated through electronic food vouchers.

The WFP Nigeria had earlier in the year raised concerns about its operations due to funding shortfalls.

