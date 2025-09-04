Nigeria: U.S. Govt Donates $32.5 Million to WFP to Address Hunger in Nigeria

Siegfried Modola / WFP / Arete
Internally displaced mothers and their children attend a World Food Programme famine assessment in Borno State, Nigeria (file photo).
3 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

The US government said the assistance includes complementary nutritional support for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, as well as 43,235 children,

The United States government has officially announced the allocation of $32.5 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) Nigeria, aimed at providing food assistance and nutritional support to internally displaced individuals in conflict-affected regions of Nigeria.

This announcement was made via a statement posted on the website of the US mission in Nigeria on Wednesday.

"With the contribution of $32.5 million from the U.S. Government, the World Food Programme Nigeria will deliver food assistance and nutritional support to internally displaced persons across conflict-affected areas, " the statement said.

According to the statement, the funds will enable the WFP to assist a total of 764,205 beneficiaries in Northeast and Northwest Nigeria.

It said the assistance includes complementary nutritional support for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, as well as 43,235 children, facilitated through electronic food vouchers.

The WFP Nigeria had earlier in the year raised concerns about its operations due to funding shortfalls.

More details soon...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.