Liberia: Chinese Envoy Hails $36.7m Overpass Deal With Liberia

Monrovia, September 2, 2025 - Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu has reaffirmed the deepening bond between China and Liberia, stating that although thousands of miles separate the two nations, "our hearts are closely linked."

Ambassador Yin made the remarks on September 2, 2025, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the China-Aid Two Overpass Bridges Project on Tubman Boulevard in Monrovia. The project, valued at US$36.7 million, will run from September 17, 2025, to August 2027, and is being implemented by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), one of China's most prominent international engineering firms.

"It is my great pleasure to join you all in witnessing this historic moment," said Ambassador Yin. "This project is not just about infrastructure; it reflects the growing strategic partnership between our two nations, and the enduring friendship between our peoples."

The Ambassador praised the efforts of the Liberian Ministry of Public Works and other government agencies for their collaboration in launching the project. He emphasized that the initiative aligns with the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) outcomes, particularly the consensus reached during a 2024 meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in Beijing.

The two overpass bridges will be constructed at key intersections along Monrovia's Tubman Boulevard, specifically near the Ministerial Complex and Boulevard Junction, areas notorious for heavy traffic congestion.

The flyovers are expected to ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time, improve logistics and mobility, enhance road safety, and boost economic productivity.

The Chinese envoy described the project as a "milestone in the modernization of Liberia's road infrastructure" and a strong contribution to President Boakai's Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes road construction and connectivity.

He also highlighted the transparent and competitive bidding process through which the general contractor, CRBC, was selected.

"This reflects the Chinese government's commitment to quality and fairness," he said, expressing confidence in CRBC's ability to deliver world-class results. "I hope the company will adhere strictly to standards, safety protocols, and project timelines."

Additionally, he called on Liberian government agencies to provide necessary support and assurances to ensure smooth progress.

"I firmly believe these flyovers will become not only functional transport infrastructure but also symbols of friendship and win-win cooperation," Ambassador Yin stated.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., officially broke ground for the project, describing it as "a critical step" toward easing urban congestion and stimulating economic activity.

"This project will ease traffic, improve safety, create jobs, and boost trade," said President Boakai. "Despite temporary inconveniences during construction, the long-term benefits will be immense. Together, we are building the Liberia we promised: a safer, faster, more connected, and more prosperous nation."

The President expressed gratitude to the People's Republic of China, for its continued support and applauded the Ministry of Public Works for its coordination efforts.

As construction prepares to begin in mid-September, both Liberian and Chinese stakeholders are optimistic that the project will not only modernize Monrovia's urban infrastructure but also usher in a new era of cooperation between the two nations.

"May China-Liberia strategic partnership continue to achieve new advancements and bring greater benefits to the people of both countries," Ambassador Yin declared. Editing by Jonathan Browne