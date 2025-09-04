Liberia: Overhead Bridges Completed in Under 24 Months

The much-anticipated overhead bridges are expected to be completed within 24 months, according to Public Works Minister Giddings.

By: Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

Monrovia, September 3, 2025: The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) and its partners, has launched the construction of the country's first overhead bridges.

The two overpass bridges will be constructed at the Boulevard-ELWA Junction and the Ministerial Complex (area 540).

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, September 2, Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings announced that the $ 36.6 million worth of overpassed bridges are expected to be completed over a period of 24 months, beginning on September 17, 2025, and ending in August 2027.

Giving an overview of the overpassed bridges, Minister Giddings stated that the initiative for the construction of the overpass bridges first began in 2016 and gave credit to his predecessor, former Public Works Minister William Gyude Moore, who he said initiated the milestone.

According to him, it was under the administration of former Minister Moore, with support from the European Union (EU), that a comprehensive study on minimizing traffic congestion along the Tubman Boulevard led to the dream becoming a reality.

Minister Giddings underscored that the groundbreaking ceremony highlights the urgent need to find practical solutions to address green lock, ease mobility, and unlock economic productivity.

The Public Works Minister emphasized that the construction of the overpass bridges is designed to reclaim time lost in traffic congestion, improve road safety, and enhance efficiencies in the private sector and government operations.

He stated that the investment demands a collective responsibility and symbolizes the progress of transformations and the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between Liberia and the People's Republic of China.

During the groundbreaking, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai said the project, upon completion, will be a visible sign of the government's commitment to fulfilling its promise to enhance the country's road network efficiency.

The Liberian leader stated that the project aligns with the national development plan, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), which he noted is among the government's signature projects, with high recognition that road infrastructure is fundamental to inclusive growth.

President Boakai further noted that investing in modern road systems is crucial to building the foundation for a unified, accessible, and prosperous Liberia.

He reiterated that roads connect people to opportunities and are essential to ending rural neglect.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister for Rural Development at the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), Jocelia J. Taplah, stated that the project is a prompt response to addressing traffic and enhancing the quality of life of the people through timely infrastructure interventions.

Meanwhile, the People's Republic of China pledges its diligence and support towards the project's full completion. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.