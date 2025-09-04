Africa's First Self-Flying Air Taxi to Be Launched in Kigali

The Government of Rwanda, in partnership with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), is set to debut Africa's first-ever public flight of a self-flying electric air taxi at the Aviation Africa 2025 Summit, taking place in Kigali on September 4-5.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Ministry of Infrastructure, on September 3.

As per the statement, EHang, an urban air mobility technology company, has partnered with CRBC to broaden its international market presence for successfully launching the first-ever flight of its EH216-S electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Africa.

This initiative solidifies Rwanda's position as Africa's hub for testing and implementing cutting-edge aviation technology, the ministry said.

By partnering with CRBC's global engineering expertise, Rwanda aims to build a new ecosystem for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), a technology designed to reduce traffic congestion, connect communities, and create sustainable transportation options.

The demonstration, featuring the EHang EH216-S pilotless eVTOL, will mark the first public flight of its kind in Africa and provide a live case study for stakeholders and regulators on the continent.

By hosting this historic event, Rwanda aims to attract investment and technology partners to its emerging air mobility market, building on its successful history of pioneering drone delivery services, the statement observed.

"Rwanda is actively building a future where our cities are more connected and our economy is more dynamic through innovative transport solutions," the Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Our partnership with CRBC provides a strong foundation to bring in new technologies and expertise. By collaborating on this historic flight, we are not only showcasing the future of aviation but also demonstrating our dedication to fostering a safe, progressive regulatory environment for advanced air mobility."

Huang Qilin, Director General of CRBC Rwanda Office, stated: "We are proud to partner with the Government of Rwanda to support their vision of becoming a pioneer in aviation technology."

"This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to bringing cutting-edge solutions to Africa. Leveraging our global network and engineering strength, we look forward to working with Rwanda to explore the potential of the low-altitude economy and create new models for innovative development across the continent," he said.