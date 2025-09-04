Africa: Aviation Executives, Experts in Kigali to Chart Africa's Future

Kigali is once again at the heart of Africa's aviation dialogue as it hosts the 2025 Aviation Africa Summit & Exhibition from September 4 to 5, with low-carbon flights and emerging trends in focus.

Bringing together top aviation industry executives, policymakers, regulators, and innovators, the event is themed "Collaborating to unlock Africa's growth - How can Africa deliver a sustainable aviation industry?"

At least 1,700 participants and some 120 exhibitors, including airline manufacturers, are expected to attend the event, according to the organisers.

It is hosted by the Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, RwandAir, Rwanda Airports Company, and Akagera Aviation, under the auspices of Rwanda's Ministry of Infrastructure.

Innovation, spotlight on emerging trends

Speaking to The New Times on September 3, the Director General of Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, Silas Udahemuka, said the event will allow aviation industry players to share ideas, collaborate, and advance programmes that are meaningful in the evolving trends in terms of technology, in terms of liberalisation of airspace, and carbon emissions, among other things.

Udahemuka said people gain an understanding of the direction the industry is taking. This is the fourth time Rwanda is hosting the summit, out of its nine editions held so far across the continent.

"This one is also going to look at the new entrants, like urban air mobility, drone operations, like air taxis, aerial photography, and home delivery--you name it," he said.

The official noted that drones are new entrants in the industry and could prove useful in the utilisation of low altitude.

"The low-altitude airspace is underutilised, and we want to encourage the introduction of these operations by unmanned systems," he stated.

At the event, he said, participants will be talking about the reduction of carbon emissions. He added that, unlike air transport systems, drones do not use traditional fuel (associated with emissions). Instead, they use lithium batteries.

Cost of flying in Africa

Regarding the question of whether the summit will also address the issue of high costs of air travel within Africa, Udahemuka stated that there is also going to be a discussion along those lines.

"And the broader programme is called SAATM, the Single African Air Transport Market, and it's part of the AU Agenda 2063: reduction of the cost of travel in air."

Key exhibitors

According to the organisers, the exhibitors include European aerospace corporation Airbus; Pratt & Whitney Canada, which is a manufacturer of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units; African Drone Forum; African Airlines Association (AFRAA); Akagera Aviation; RwandAir; China Airport Construction Co., Ltd; and Ethiopian MRO Services--the maintenance, repair and overhaul division of Ethiopian Airlines.