Liberia: Court Orders Full Trial in Princess Zuo Murder Case

Criminal Court "B" in Montserrado County has formally set aside a plea bargain submitted on behalf of defendant Bill Jallah, who is standing trial for the alleged murder of 26-year-old Princess Zuo-a case that has gripped public attention since the tragic incident unfolded in Paynesville earlier this year.

Presiding Judge Wesseh Alphonsus Wesseh ruled on Tuesday, August 27, 2025, that Liberian law prohibits plea agreements in capital offense cases, effectively nullifying the defense's six-count proposal for a reduced sentence in exchange for a guilty plea.

During the hearing, Judge Wesseh made it clear that the court is bound by Section 16.4 of the Civil Procedure Law, which specifically bars trial courts from accepting guilty pleas in capital cases such as murder.

"This court cannot and will not recognize any plea agreement in a case involving a capital offense," the judge stated. "The law is unambiguous--when a defendant indicted for murder pleads guilty, the court must override that plea and enter a plea of 'not guilty' to allow the full presentation of evidence."

With that declaration, the court set aside Jallah's initial guilty plea and ordered the trial to proceed in full, without a jury, as the defense had previously waived that right.

Jallah's lawyers, from the Central Law Offices, had submitted a written plea bargain earlier this month, admitting his involvement in the fatal stabbing of Princess Zuo at an entertainment venue on Duport Road in January 2025. The defense petitioned for leniency, citing the defendant's mental state and the spontaneous nature of the attack.

However, prosecutors led by Cllr. Isaac William insisted on proceeding to trial, arguing that justice for the victim and the public demanded a full airing of the facts.

The case stems from a violent altercation on December 22, 2024, when Jallah allegedly attacked Zuo-his former partner after she rejected his attempt to rekindle their relationship.

Witnesses say Jallah stabbed his own sister who tried to intervene before fatally attacking Zuo in front of bystanders.

The young woman died shortly after the attack, triggering an outpouring of grief and demands for swift justice. Community leaders, women's rights advocates, and legal observers have all kept a close eye on the proceedings, viewing it as a test case for how Liberia handles gender-based violence and high-profile murder trials.

Under Liberian law, plea bargaining is permitted in some criminal cases, such as theft, fraud, or assault. But not in capital cases like murder, rape, or armed robbery. Initiation: Plea deals must be proposed before the trial begins.

Court's Role: Judges may acknowledge a plea deal but cannot enforce or negotiate such deals in capital cases. Capital Offense Restriction: Section 16.4 requires courts to override guilty pleas in murder cases to ensure full trials.

Legal analysts say the restriction is in place to prevent miscarriages of justice and ensure that serious crimes are fully examined in open court.

With the guilty plea set aside, the bench trial continued yesterday August 28, as the prosecution begins presenting its evidence.

If convicted, Bill Jallah could face life imprisonment or the death penalty by hanging, as prescribed under Liberian law.

As the case moves forward, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on Court "B," where the pursuit of justice for Princess Zuo now lies squarely in the hands of the judiciary.