Nigeria: Declare State of Emergency On Insecurity in North, NEF Urges Tinubu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency in Northern Nigeria, citing escalating insecurity that has devastated lives, crippled economic activities, and threatened national stability.

In a communiqué signed by its spokesperson, Prof. Abubakar Jiddere, the forum expressed grave concern over the "relentless wave of violent attacks, abductions, and killings" across the region, stressing that the Federal Government can no longer afford to delay decisive action.

"The NEF observes with deep regret that the security architecture remains inadequate, overstretched, and in some cases complicit through inaction and silence, leaving citizens vulnerable and helpless while eroding public trust in government institutions," Jiddere said.

He warned that if the worsening situation is not urgently addressed, communities may resort to "self-help," which could trigger anarchy and undermine Nigeria's democratic stability and regional peace.

The elders cited recent incidents, including the August 19 attack on a mosque in Unguwan Mantau Village, where 27 worshippers were killed during morning prayers, the execution of 35 abductees in Zamfara State despite ransom payments, and deadly raids in Kaduna's Kauru and Kudan LGAs that left eight people dead.

NEF called on the Tinubu administration to adopt a multi-pronged strategy that includes declaring a State of Emergency in Northern Nigeria to reflect the extraordinary scale of the crisis; deploying adequately trained, armed, and equipped security forces with clear rules of engagement to protect civilians and secure border regions and providing compensation, rehabilitation, and humanitarian assistance to victims, including displaced persons, in line with international humanitarian standards.

Others are: strengthening border control and regional cooperation with neighbouring states under ECOWAS and AU protocols to curb cross-border incursions by armed groups and engaging international partners, including the African Union and United Nations, for technical and humanitarian support.

The forum described the recurring atrocities as violations that could amount to crimes against humanity under international law if left unchecked.

It pledged to continue engaging both domestic and international stakeholders to ensure victims receive relief and peace is restored in Northern communities.