Nigeria: Katsina Governor Thanks Tinubu for Promising Immediate Action On the State's Insecurity

press release

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised immediate action on Katsina State's insecurity during the visit of a high-powered delegation to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Governor made this known while briefing journalists following a high-level stakeholders meeting with the President, at the State House, Abuja.

"As you are all aware, we have witnessed disturbing incidents in Katsina in recent days. We felt it was necessary to come and see Mr. President, share our sorrow with him, and lay before him the challenges confronting us. We came with our elders, distinguished personalities from across the State, to seek his support and assistance so that our people can live in peace and go about their daily activities without fear," he explained.

Governor Radda also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his administration's support in awarding contracts for major road rehabilitation projects in Katsina and approving funds for their execution.

He noted that once completed, these projects would bring immense relief and socio-economic benefits to the people.

In addition, he disclosed that the delegation raised the issue of the abandoned Katsina Airport project, urging the Federal Government to ensure its completion for the overall benefit of the State.

Governor Radda said the President responded positively to all their concerns and gave firm assurances of immediate action.

"Mr. President has noted all our concerns and promised to address them swiftly," the Governor confirmed.

Mr Radda noted the President's firm commitments, which include increasing the number of troops to be deployed to Katsina State, providing additional military assets, and enhancing aerial support in the fight against banditry.

They equally stressed that President Tinubu reaffirmed his earlier pledge to establish a military battalion in southern Katsina, while also promising the speedy operationalisation of a mobile police squadron in the same area, as earlier assured by the Inspector-General of Police.

"These interventions, once implemented, will significantly strengthen the capacity of security agencies to tackle insecurity across our communities," the Governor emphasised.

Governor Radda concluded by expressing optimism that the renewed commitment of the Federal Government would provide lasting relief to the people of Katsina and create a safer environment for socio-economic activities to thrive.