Nigeria: Lagos Waterway to Host Team Drogba, Rafa, 7 Others in Oct 3 Contest

The Lagos waterways will come alive as nine global teams in the E1 boat racing series prepare their electric boats to compete in Lagos from October 3-5. This marks the first time the competition will be held in Africa.

The nine teams set to feature at the event include Team Drogba, Team Rafa, Westbrook Racing Team, Aoki Racing Team, Blue Rising Team, Team AlUla, Team Miami, Team Brady, and Team Mexico.

Speaking at a press briefing, the CEO of E1 Racing, Rodi Basso, confirmed their participation, noting that Lagos earned the hosting rights because it is a coastal city filled with aquatic splendor.

He highlighted the technical specifications of the boats, stressing that they are designed to weigh 1,300 kilograms, run on 200-horsepower full-electric propulsion, and reach a maximum speed of 52 knots without emissions.

Basso added that the competition also aims to enhance the future of mobility on waterways.

"We found that Lagos was the right place because of all the dynamics that are happening from energy, attention to tourism, and the desire to be on the global map. We are a global platform, so I believe Lagos is a very good start and the right place," he said.

Samuel Egube, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the E1 Race, stressed that hosting the event would spotlight and harness the state's coastal resources while stimulating the economy through employment, business, and culture.

He noted the competition's potential, envisioning that it could generate no less than $100 million while also driving campaigns for sustainability and environmental alignment.