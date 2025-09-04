Nigeria: Govt, Sokoto Govt Urged to Tackle Banditry to Prevent Ethnic Clashes

The member representing Yabo-Shagari Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, Umar Yusuf Yabo, has appealed to both the Sokoto and the federal governments to urgently address the worsening security crisis plaguing his constituency before it escalates into ethnic conflicts.

The call follows a series of deadly attacks by armed bandits on several communities in Shagari Local Government Area, which have displaced scores of residents.

Many victims have been forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in Shagari town, triggering a growing humanitarian concern.

Hon. Yabo, while speaking to newsmen on the development on Wednesday, warned that the deteriorating security situation, if left unchecked, risks fuelling ethnic tensions in the already fragile area.

"There is a growing sense of frustration and fear among residents. Some victims are beginning to consider taking retaliatory action against the Fulani communities living among them, which could escalate into an ethnic conflict of dangerous proportions," he cautioned.

Expressing deep sympathy for the victims and their families, the lawmaker stressed that peace and stability must be restored swiftly to prevent the crisis from spiraling out of control.

He pledged to engage all relevant stakeholders, especially security agencies, to forge a sustainable solution to the insecurity.

Hon. Yabo also called for an immediate and robust deployment of security personnel to affected areas, urging the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, and other agencies to intensify intelligence gathering and tactical operations aimed at flushing out criminal elements operating in the forests and rural settlements across the state.

He further appealed for humanitarian support from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relief bodies to assist displaced persons currently sheltering in makeshift camps within Shagari town.