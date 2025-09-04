Nigeria: Sokoto Cholera Outbreak Under Investigation - Commissioner

The recent suspected cholera outbreak that broke out and killed some residents in Tureta town, the headquarters of the Tureta local government area of Sokoto State, is undergoing investigation.

Reports from the area indicate that several people have died from a cholera outbreak in the town over the past few days following a mass exodus of people fleeing their villages due to attacks by gunmen in their communities.

The commissioner for Health, Dr Faruku Umar Abubakar, though confirmed there was an outbreak, was quick to downplay the alarm of cholera, killing scores of residents.

Dr Abubakar, reacting, said, "The suspected cholera outbreak was within a community, and we quickly swung into action by providing the needed drugs, free of charge, to those affected.

"We are currently managing the situation and feedback from the council chairman indicates those affected are responding to treatment.

"We have collected samples from those affected and sent them to the National Laboratory in Oyo state.

We are now waiting for the outcome of the tests conducted, to know the actual cause(s)."

Residents claim that those who have contracted the disease are, primarily women and young children.

They claimed that "at least ten people are being buried daily due to the cholera outbreak in Tureta town.

The affected individuals are mostly fleeing victims of bandit attacks from surrounding communities.

"The refugees, who are relatives of philanthropists, are being accommodated, and some are residing in schools, markets, and roadside shelters, have become vulnerable to the disease.

"Hundreds of people from various towns, including Kamfanin Ala, Kamfanin Diya, Dorawa, Kuruwa, Kwarare, Dan Tayawa, Gidan Ba'are, Garbe-Kanni, and Tarana, have fled to Tureta Gari and Lambar Tureta for safety.

"Lack of sanitation, medical facilities, and preventive measures in the community contributes to the spread of the disease."

Tureta town becomes a nightmare at night, as people from Lambar Tureta typically retreat to Tureta town as a haven.