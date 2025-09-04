Nigeria: EFCC Declares Ex-Abia Official Wanted

4 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Mr Christopher Enweremadu, a former commissioner under the administration of ex-Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, wanted for alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The EFCC, while declaring Enweremadu wanted, noted that the 58-year-old man, is accused of stealing, diversion of public funds, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, urged members of the public to come forward with useful information on his whereabouts and assist in ensuring justice is served.

The EFCC stated that declaring the former commissioner wanted was part of its resolve to intensify the fight against corruption, particularly among public officials entrusted with state resources.

