Nigeria: How N290bn Budget Shortfall Threatens Quality Education - Report

With the federal government allocating N3.5 trillion, which was seven percent of the 2025 budget of N54.99 trillion to the education sector, teachers' welfare took a serious cut with the attendant consequences on the quality of education, a report has said.

Out of the amount, N1.64 trillion was allocated for personnel costs, which includes teachers' salaries. However, the total sum required for teacher salaries alone is N1.93 trillion. The shortfall between the required and allocated salary budget is approximately N290 billion.

The report, tilted "The Hole in Nigeria's education budget" was put together by the United Kingdom-based group, Column.

Nigeria has over 32 million students in various public and private institutions, with majority attending public institutions.

"There is underfunding in the areas of infrastructure, teachers' renumeration and educational resources. This has hindered attracting and retaining qualified teachers. In 2025 Budget, FG gave education N3.5 trillion about 7 per cent of the total budget. This is considered insufficient by many experts and stakeholders, especially when compared to international standards

"Our primary objective is to highlight the hole between the required funding to pay teachers the national minimum wage and what has been allocated in the 2025 education budget. This report calls for increased funding and proposes measures to address the shortfall.

TRCN said there are about 2.3 million teachers in the country as at 2024. There is still a shortage especially in rural areas and in critical subjects. The minimum wage is N70,000.

"A similar situation was seen in the previous year's budget. In 2024, the government allocated N1.59 trillion for the education sector, with N1.04 trillion specifically designated for teacher salaries.However, the total amount needed for teachers' salaries in 2024 was also higher than the allocation, which highlighted the recurring challenge of funding teacher compensation.

"The significant shortfall in Nigeria's education budget makes it challenging for the government to recruit and retain qualified teachers, especially in public schools. This may result in teachers abandoning the profession, seeking employment in better sectors, or leaving rural areas where teacher shortages are more prevalent."

The report went on to highlight the consequences of the situation on the society as a whole.

"A shortfall in teacher salaries directly impacts the quality of education.Underpaid teachers are less motivated and may struggle to meet the educational needs of their students. Inadequate remuneration also hampers the professional development of teachers. They are not equipped to provide the quality education that Nigeria's growing population demands. This is a crucial factor in Nigeria's current educational challenges, including poor literacy rates and low academic performance. Nigeria's literacy rate has been quoted as between 69% to 77%. For comparison, Ghana's literacy rate which is 80%.

On the civic and political implications, it went on to say, "With up to a third of the population being illiterate, it becomes harder for the country to make informed decisions, and its democratic processes are less effective. It's a ticking time bomb that may sound good from a politician's short-term perspective, where they can easily sway a less educated electorate, but ultimately, it becomes self-defeating. Poor governance, political manipulation, and social unrest are consequences of an uneducated population, destabilizing the future of the country.

"This significant illiterate population in Nigeria (up to 31%, or about 62 million people) limits critical thinking, which is essential for meaningful civic participation. Without strong literacy skills, people struggle to analyze complex issues, evaluate the credibility of sources, and make informed decisions during elections."

The report added that national security could also be negatively affected as an uneducated population could lead to "the rise of extremism, insecurity and violent political movements can also be fueled by an illiterate population. When people can't critically assess political situations or recognize the dangers of extremist rhetoric, they become susceptible to radicalization. An illiterate youth is the perfect suicide bomber."

It called for immediate action to address the gap by increasing the education budget possibly through recovered misappropriated funds; strengthening teachers' welfare which it said is essential for the nation's long-term development.

