Africa: Sirleaf Honored By Ypls Africa for Legacy of Democracy and Women's Empowerment

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first democratically elected female head of state, has received the "Honorary Leadership Award" from the Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa) in recognition of her decades of service to democracy, peace and women's empowerment.

The award was presented Wednesday at her Monrovia residence by Alphia F. Kemokai, program manager of YPLS Africa, who hailed Sirleaf as a trailblazer whose leadership continues to inspire young leaders across the continent.

Recognizing a Historic Journey

Kemokai noted that when YPLS Africa launched in 2016, Sirleaf was the first sitting president to endorse the program.

"You started this journey with us, you inspired us a lot, and today we're about to celebrate a decade," Kemokai said. "So, during our 12th cohort in June, we decided to give you this award in appreciation for your support since the beginning."

Since its founding, YPLS Africa has trained more than 1,200 emerging leaders across 14 countries, with at least 50 alumni now serving in government positions in Liberia, Nigeria, Cameroon and Namibia.

The award inscription reads in part:

"In recognition of your historic leadership as Africa's first elected female president, your unwavering commitment to democracy, peace, and women's empowerment, and your enduring legacy of inspiring ethical and transformative leadership across the continent."

Sirleaf: "We're Passing the Baton to You"

In her remarks, Sirleaf said she was touched by the recognition and emphasized the importance of young people stepping forward to lead.

"It is always an appreciation when one is recognized by young people," she said. "We're passing the baton to you, and we expect that you will live up to the requirements of leadership -- commitment, dedication, integrity and respect."

Sirleaf congratulated YPLS Africa for its progress and encouraged the institution to remain innovative and confident in shaping future leaders.

"I am glad to be part of Naymote's progress, and I hope you will continue to be an institution that inspires people," she added.

YPLS Africa's Growing Impact

YPLS Africa, a flagship initiative of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, has become one of the continent's leading youth leadership programs since its launch in Liberia nearly a decade ago.

The school aims to mold a new generation of accountable and responsive political and civic leaders, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to transform governance across Africa.

Program officials said Sirleaf's recognition reflects YPLS Africa's commitment to honoring leaders whose legacies continue to shape Africa's democratic and leadership landscape.