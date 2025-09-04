Liberia: Girl, 10, Finger Mutilated Over Baby's Fall - Couple Arrested

A woman allegedly sliced off part of a 10-year-old girl's finger Tuesday evening in New Georgia, prompting police to arrest her and her husband.

Authorities identified the suspect as Eve Whymah. Witnesses said Whymah attacked the child, Georgina, after accusing her of causing a neighbor's baby to fall while playing.

Georgina was first taken to the local police station before Township Commissioner Patience Binda intervened and arranged treatment at a nearby clinic.

"This situation is unacceptable. We will make sure the police pursue this matter," Binda said, vowing prosecution.

Community members have condemned the incident. "We need justice for Georgina," said resident Gifty Goodrich, who has pledged to care for the girl until her parents arrive from Grand Bassa County.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.