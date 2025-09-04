Liberia: Bushy Hair, Tight Clothes Banned in Gsa Fence

The General Services Agency (GSA) has announced a sweeping ban on a range of clothing styles and grooming/appearance choices for both employees and visitors entering its compound. The new directive, issued through an internal memorandum signed by Boimah A. Sonnie, Director of Human Resources, and approved by Deputy Director General for Administration Johnson P. Sloan, calls for immediate enforcement.

The memo, dated September 2, 2025, outlines a list of "forbidden dress codes" that security staff have been instructed to strictly enforce.

According to the memorandum, shower slippers, skin-tight clothing, sleeveless blouses including spaghetti sleeves, short skirts and dresses above the knees, short trousers, muscle arm shirts for men, track suits, tight-cut or tight-fitting jeans, bushy beards and bushy hair for men, as well as artificially grown dreaded hair by men, are all banned from the GSA compound.

"These regulations apply equally to all employees and visitors," the circular reads. "The Security Staff are instructed to enforce this regulation for all employees and visitors entering the compound. Thanks for your cooperation."

The GSA, which serves as the government's central agency for logistical and administrative services, has long emphasized professionalism and order within its premises. A senior official, speaking on background, noted that the new dress code is part of efforts to "maintain discipline, promote decency, and create a professional environment."

Director of Human Resources Boimah A. Sonnie stressed in the communication that adherence is non-negotiable. "This is not about targeting individuals," Sonnie reportedly said. "It is about ensuring that our work environment reflects respect, professionalism, and the dignity that government service demands."

The directive has already sparked conversations among civil servants and the public. Some employees welcomed the move, saying it helps project a more professional image of government institutions.

"This is a workplace, not a beach or a nightclub," said one employee, who asked not to be named. "I think the rules are reasonable. It's about decency and respect."

Others, however, criticized the new policy as overly restrictive and discriminatory, especially toward younger employees and men with natural hairstyles.

"Banning dreadlocks and beards in 2025 feels outdated," said a visitor to the GSA compound. "Professionalism is about performance and conduct, not necessarily how you dress or wear your hair."

The GSA joins a growing list of Liberian government institutions that have introduced formal dress code regulations in recent years. Observers say such measures often spark debate over personal rights, cultural expression, and institutional discipline.

As enforcement begins, the coming weeks are expected to test how strictly the rules will be applied and how employees and visitors adapt.

For now, GSA insists the new dress code is here to stay.