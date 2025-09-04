Liberia Moves to Strengthen Aviation Standards

Liberia is taking significant steps to enhance its aviation system and adhere to international safety standards following a key meeting held at the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) headquarters in Margibi County.

The meeting, attended by representatives from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) West and Central Africa Regional Office (WACAF) and the Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organization (BAGASOO), focused on addressing Liberia's Significant Safety Concerns (SSCs). The SSCs were identified during a 2022 audit conducted under ICAO's Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program/Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP/CMA) -- which revealed major compliance gaps that exposed weaknesses in the country's aviation oversight system.

Acknowledging Liberia's shortcomings in the audit, LCAA Director General, Julius M. Dennis, emphasized the urgency of rectifying the identified safety concerns through internal reforms and collaboration with international partners.

"As a result of the 2022 audit, which we failed miserably, all actions are now being geared towards correcting the situation so that our country can enjoy a compliant aviation industry that meets international norms and standards," Dennis said, highlighting that the audit flagged two major safety concerns that Liberia must urgently address.

While the LCAA has already begun internal reforms, Dennis emphasized that collaboration with ICAO, BAGASOO, and other regional partners is key to building a credible oversight system.

The LCAA aims to achieve a minimum compliance score of 75% to align Liberia's aviation sector with global standards, a goal that Dennis views as ambitious yet achievable with the necessary resources and commitment.

"All of these things require resources, especially financial ones. From upgrading airport navigational aids to revamping safety oversight systems, the task is heavy, but with our partners on board, we can make significant progress," he noted.

Beyond safety, Dennis stressed that aviation reform is essential for Liberia's broader economic development. "People, goods, and services should be able to come into Liberia through a safe and compliant airport system. Aviation drives business, trade, and investment, and that is why this work is so important," he added.

Aviation reform is seen not only as crucial for enhancing safety but also as a driver of economic development in Liberia, facilitating trade, investment, and connectivity.

Deputy Regional Director from ICAO's WACAF office, Manzi Nika Mehieza, commended Liberia's dedication to reform and stressed the importance of collaboration and transparency among stakeholders to address challenges promptly and attract international airlines.

"No matter if you are from the LCAA, the Liberia Airport Authority, or the Flight Information Region, we have the same goal. Let us be open, transparent, and frank with each other so that what has been done can be improved and what has not been done can be tackled immediately," Mehieza said.

He further stressed that Liberia's reform is not just about clearing SSCs but also about creating an enabling environment to attract international airlines and operators. "The target of 75% is a nominal target, but it is achievable if we act with urgency and determination," he stated.

The meeting follows LCAA's recent Aviation Awareness Program, designed to highlight the role of aviation in economic growth and to mobilize national stakeholders around needed reforms. The initiative has already drawn the attention of regional aviation leaders and senior government officials, signaling growing momentum for change.

Recent efforts, including the Aviation Awareness Program and ongoing support from ICAO, BAGASOO, and WACAF, reflect Liberia's commitment to strengthening oversight, restoring confidence, and ensuring safe air travel for all passengers.

The collective unity and dedication of Liberia's aviation institutions are vital for accomplishing these objectives and positioning the country's aviation sector for success, LCAA DG Dennis stressed during the opening of the meeting.

"This is the time for serious business. We have the qualification, the capacity, and the know-how. What is needed now is focus and commitment. If we harness these, Liberia's aviation sector will become a success story," he said.