Liberia: Sen. Kogar Wants Nimba Superintendent Audited

SANNIQUELLIE — Nimba County Senator, Samuel G. Kogar, has disclosed plans to audit County Superintendent, Madam Kou Meapeh Gono.

Speaking to this paper in Sanniquellie, Senator Kogar explained that the audit aims to determine how the County Social Development Fund (CSDF) has been utilized.

According to him, the CSDF is designed to help improve livelihoods of ordinary citizens across Nimba County through key development initiatives.

Recently, Superintendent Gono has initiated several development projects in various parts of the county.

These projects include renovation of abandoned government facilities across Nimba County, using funds from the CSDF.

However, Senator Kogar argued that the CSDF is not meant for such purposes.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of national government to renovate its abandoned properties across the country.

The senator maintained that the audit will cover the entire period of Madam Gono's administration, from the time she took office to the present.

At the same time, Kogar has donated medical and non-medical supplies to the Nimba County Health Team. The consignment of supplies is valued at more than $236,337.

During the donation ceremony, Senator Kogar explained that the medical supplies were provided to him by Montserrado County Senator, Saah Joseph. He further revealed that he made a request to his colleague for the items.

According to him, Senator Saah Joseph has been his longtime friend since 2012. Kogar noted that this is not the first time Senator Joseph has provided such a huge consignment of medical supplies.

Meanwhile, the Chief Health Officer (CHO) of the Nimba County Health Team, Dr. Phonnie Robertlee Dolo, expressed gratitude to Senator Kogar.

He also extended special thanks to Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph for the donation. Dr. Dolo explained that the donated materials will be distributed across the county's health system.

He said they will be shared among the six hospitals, five health centers, and the remaining clinics across Nimba.

At the same time, Dr. Dolo disclosed that the health team is currently undertaking several projects, including renovation of clinics to accommodate patients.

Among these projects are the construction of an EPI headquarters to serve as a storage facility for incoming drugs, the construction of the Gbeyi-Vonwea clinic, the completion of the Younlay clinic, and the renovation of 22 maternal waiting homes across the county.

Dr. Dolo lauded Senator Kogar and the Nimba County Legislative Caucus for their consistent collaboration with the County Health Team.