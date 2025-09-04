Liberia: Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah Orders Gsa Dress Code Memo Ignored

Monrovia — Liberia's Minister of Information, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, has distanced the government from an internal memorandum purportedly issued by the General Services Agency (GSA).

Min. Piah in response to the directive while in conversation with Spoon Talk on the Spoon Communications Network, described the document attributed to the GSA as unofficial and urged the public to disregard it.

The memo, dated September 2, 2025, and signed by Boimah A. Sonnie, Director of Human Resources at the GSA, outlined a list of dress codes allegedly banned on the agency's premises.

It instructed security personnel to enforce restrictions on employees and visitors, forbidding attire such as shower slippers, sleeveless blouses, short skirts and dresses above the knees, muscle shirts, tracksuits, tight jeans, bushy beards, and even dreadlocks artificially grown by men.

"Dear All, please observe the below forbidden dress codes on the GSA compound. The Security Staff are strictly instructed to enforce this regulation," the memo stated, listing the 12 categories of banned clothing and styles.

The document which also circulated widely on social media, then drew public attention before the matter was strongly reacted to by the government's lead spokesperson.

Minister Piah furthered that there was no such government policy, suggesting that the public should not attach legitimacy to the said memo.

"If the memo from GSA is indeed authentic, it should be disregarded immediately, as there is no policy of such in the government," Piah said in a live interview on Spoon TV.

As of press time, the GSA has not issued an official statement clarifying whether the memo was authorized internally or represents the personal directives of certain administrators.