Liberia: Ex-President Johnson-Sirleaf Receives Honorary Leadership Award From Ypls Africa

Monrovia — Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has been honored with the prestigious Honorary Leadership Award by the Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa) in recognition of her historic and transformative contributions to leadership across the continent.

The award, presented on Wednesday, September 3, celebrates Madam Johnson-Sirleaf as Africa's first democratically elected female president and acknowledges her unwavering commitment to democracy, peace, and women's empowerment, as well as her enduring legacy of ethical and visionary leadership.

In conferring the award, Ms. Aphia F. Kemokai, YPLS Africa Program Manager, described the former president as "a beacon lighting the path for transformative leadership." She highlighted Johnson-Sirleaf's pivotal role in advancing youth and women's participation in politics, championing democratic governance, and fostering accountable leadership during her 12-year presidency.

Ms. Kemokai also commended the ex-president's contributions to nation-building and the promotion of peace and democracy, underscoring her model of inclusive and ethical governance as an inspiration for young African leaders.

The award ceremony, held at Madam Sirleaf's residence, brought together young leaders from YPLS Africa and staff from her office.

The certificate of honor reads: "In recognition of your historic leadership as Africa's first elected female President, your unwavering commitment to democracy, peace, and women's empowerment, and your enduring legacy of inspiring ethical and transformative leadership across the continent. Your life of service continues to light the path for generations of young leaders in Africa and beyond."

Responding to the honor, President Johnson-Sirleaf commended YPLS Africa for nurturing future leaders and encouraged its members to uphold the principles of leadership with dedication, integrity, and commitment.

"I want to encourage you to move to the next stage of leadership development--continuing to be an institution that inspires young people," she asserted.

Since peacefully stepping down in 2018 after her landmark 12-year presidency--the first peaceful transfer of power in Liberia in over seven decades--former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has remained a formidable force for positive change across Africa and beyond.

The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center), founded in 2018, serves as a catalyst for empowering women in leadership roles across Africa. Its flagship program, the Amujae Initiative, launched in 2020, provides mentorship, training, and coaching to emerging female leaders. Since its inception, nearly 50 women from various sectors have participated, strengthening a growing network of capable, committed women in public service.

About YPLS Africa

The Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa) is a political organizing, leadership development, and campaign training program for emerging young African leaders. Established in April 2016 by Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, the program convenes young politicians and activists passionate about good governance, policy advocacy, transparency, and civic accountability.

Through mentorship, training, and experiential learning, YPLS Africa inspires participants to become transformational and servant leaders, equipping the next generation to lead Africa with vision and integrity.