Liberia: Labour Ministry Honors Eleven Retirees

Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. has praised retirees of the Ministry for the years services and going out peacefully while several other employees fell along the way for many reasons.

Minister Kruah congratulated the Eleven (11) former employees who were retired in 2024 after meeting the requirement set forth by the Civil Service Standing Orders for retirement of government workers.

The Labour Minister challenged other employees of the Ministry and workers in the country to work by the rule in order to obtain a peaceful and decent retirement.

"It is important, because this is a honorable retirement for these dedicated and committed former employees of the Ministry."

The Labour Minister indicated that though he took over the affairs of the Ministry in 2024, it was not his administration that effected the retirement, because those retired were based on their year services.

He said the CSA, which is the custodian of employment records for government employees, effected the retirement in 2024 with the settlement of a "Handshake" but the Ministry of Labour as institution also decided to organize a special recognition and honoring program for her former employees.

"Even though you have received your Handshake from the CSA, but we instructed our HR Division to arrange a special recognition of service and honoring program to appreciate you for your years of service to the Ministry of Labour. We are going to certificate you and give US$250.00 each to transport you back to where you come."

The Labour Minister, speaking on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at the Recognition of Service and Honoring Program of the 2024 Retirees of the Ministry of Labour held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia, promised to always call on any of them for expert consultations when needed.

In brief remarks, proxy for the Director General of the CSA, Rufus M. Johnson, Director of Welfare at the CSA, emphasized that the retirees years of commitment, disciplined and patriotism have not only supported the ministry mission, but has contributed meaningfully to the employment goal of national development.

He further noted that retirement in most part of Africa, specifically in Liberia comes with real equivocal challenges while it should be a time of rest and reflection, retirees faced serious challenges because many received low or delay pension that are not enough to meet their daily need.

Speaking on behalf the retirees, Madam Emma L. Benson, former Director of the HIV/AIDS Division of the Ministry of Labour, expressed their profound thanks and appreciation to Minister Kruah and his team for such a recognition and honoring for their contribution to the Ministry of Labour and the Labour sector of Liberia.

Madam Benson used the occasion to recommend the following: 1. Merit system, by providing the opportunity next inline to vacancies and not to bring in an inexperience person from outside; 2. salary disparities, all Directors and Assistant Directors with same qualifications must be paid same salary and not to make under-men make more than their Supervisor; 3. Retirement age should be uniformed for all Civil Servants across ministries and agencies in government, 4. Capacity Building: training opportunities must be afforded to all civil servants; and 5. Transportation facility through the provision of buses for employees as a means of easing the challenges getting to work on time.

The ceremony was graced by officials and employees of the Ministry of Labour, representatives of the CSA and National Social Security Corporation (NASSCORP) as well as family members and friends.