Liberia: LIS Cracks Down On Immigration Document Fraud, Commissioner-General Rufus Sends Warning to Perpetrators

Monrovia — The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has launched a sweeping investigation into fraudulent schemes involving Resident Permits, Re-Entry Permits and Visa-on-Arrival Documents in what authorities describe as a growing threat to national security and government revenue.

According to a press release from the LIS, the fraudulent activities are being conducted through unauthorized channels, depriving the state of vital income and compromising immigration integrity.

Commissioner-General Elijah F. Rufus issued a stern warning to perpetrators, declaring that the agency is monitoring their activities closely.

"Fraudsters must know they are being watched. They will be caught and face the full weight of the law. LIS makes no apology for acting firmly against anyone who undermines Liberia's immigration integrity," Mr. Rufus said.

The LIS described the schemes as acts of economic sabotage, stressing that both companies and individuals implicated in document fraud will face severe legal consequences.

To address the problem, the immigration authority has begun a comprehensive review of its application and processing systems.

Key reforms include strengthening system integrity, improving efficiency for legitimate applicants. closing loopholes exploited by fraudsters and establishing an Authorized Agent Registry to accredit legitimate consultancy firms and agents.

Additionally, the LIS has directed all employees, resident permit holders, and visa applicants to engage only legally recognized consultancy firms or agents when processing immigration documents. Such firms will be required to take full responsibility for all transactions.

Authorities warned that any failure to comply will result in the cancellation of documents or outright rejection of permits deemed fraudulent.

Reaffirming the agency's commitment, LIS C G emphasized that the crackdown is aimed at protecting Liberia's borders and safeguarding government revenue.

"This is about protecting Liberia's borders, safeguarding government revenue, and defending the integrity of our immigration system," he added.