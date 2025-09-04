Liberia: Clar Weah Meets French Official to Explore New Humanitarian Partnerships for Liberia

Marseille — Liberia former First Lady Clar M. Weah, Founder and CEO of the Clar Hope Foundation and the City of Hope Academy has met with Mr. Sylvain Di Giovanni, Conseiller Départemental des Bouches-du-Rhône, and his team in Marseille to explore collaborative avenues for humanitarian work aimed at improving lives in Liberia.

In a statement posted on the Facebook page Wednesday, the former First Lady said the meeting with Mr. Giovanni went beyond formalities, adding that the discussions were about shared values and visions.

According to her, the both parties exchanged ideas on strengthening access to healthcare, promoting quality education, and creating new opportunities for underprivileged communities in Liberia -something that are central to Madam Weah's ongoing mission.

"For me, this meeting reaffirmed the power of compassion and shared purpose," said Mrs. Weah.

She added: "When people open their hearts and come together with a shared vision, real change becomes possible. I am deeply grateful for the commitment shown by Mr. Di Giovanni and his team, and I look forward to what we can achieve together."

Mrs. Weah's dedication to humanitarian work has been consistent both during and after her time as First Lady of Liberia.

Throughout her tenure, she led initiatives to empower women, support children, and enhance healthcare and education systems across the country. Her efforts included the construction of schools, mentorship programs for girls, and the provision of vital services for vulnerable populations.

Now operating on a global platform, Mrs. Weah continues to champion causes that uplift communities, advocating for partnerships that transcend borders and make meaningful impact.

What began as a dialogue in the south of France may mark the beginning of a powerful alliance rooted in shared humanity--one that aims to bring hope and change to Liberia and beyond.