Liberia Launches U.S.$3 Million Forest Conservation Project for Gola National Park

Monrovia — Liberia has launched a new US$3 million project aimed at protecting the Gola Forest National Park and empowering communities living near its borders.

The initiative, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), is a partnership between the Society for the Conservation of Nature Liberia (SCNL) and Conservation International (CI).

The project will provide funding for research and livelihood programs to enhance conservation efforts and improve living standards for local residents.

The Government of Liberia (GoL), through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), has pledged technical support for the five-year program, which is part of the larger Guinean Forests Integrated Program.

The project is officially titled: "Strengthening Conservation and Effective Governance of Liberia's Critical Forests in the Northwest Liberia Landscape."

Roger Emmou, CI's Director of Program Delivery for West and Central Africa, highlighted the importance of drawing global attention to the Guinean Forests, which span Liberia, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Guinea. "Nowhere in international discussions have the Guinean Forests received such recognition," Emmou said, noting that the region has historically been overlooked compared to the Amazon and Congo Basins. He added that CI is committed to elevating the region's profile and mobilizing more resources for its protection.

For SCNL Program Manager Michael Taire, the launch marks a key moment in the country's conservation journey. "This is a major milestone in our journey to protect Liberia's forest landscapes and transboundary watersheds," Taire said, expressing gratitude to GEF for its support.

FDA Deputy Managing Director for Conservation and Carbon, Nora Browier, announced plans for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the FDA and EPA to ensure the project's benefits reach local communities and have a national impact.

EPA Deputy Anthony Kollie affirmed his agency's commitment to the project, stating it will promote integrated forest management, enhance local livelihoods, and strengthen governance across critical ecosystems. The project is led by SCNL, PADeV, and Nature Compact, with technical support from CI.