Liberia National Academy of Music Certifies Over 50 Kids At 2025 Vacation Recital

4 September 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia National Academy of Music, in partnership with the YMCA of Liberia, recently held its 2025 Vacation Music Special Recital, awarding certificates to more than 50 children who completed its music training program.

Held at the Conference Hall of the YMCA, the event featured young performers who showcased their musical talents through a variety of instrumental and vocal presentations. Parents, music enthusiasts and invited guests gathered to witness the impressive performances, many of which moved the audience emotionally.

Speaking at the close of the recital, Wilmot K. Bobbroh, Executive Director of the Liberia National Academy of Music, praised the children for their dedication and expressed optimism about their future.

"These kids have real prospects," Mr. Bobbroh said. "We want to thank all of the parents who ensured their children were part of this program. It's because of your support that we are here today."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that while some of the children's performances may appear simple, they reflect foundational skills that are crucial to music development.

"Music begins at an early age. Many of us did not have the background that these children are now building. What they're learning today -- identifying high and low sounds, understanding musical keys, and recognizing various instruments -- forms the basis for their growth in the arts," he explained.

Mr. Bobbroh emphasized that the academy's mission goes beyond teaching music. "We are not just training them to become musicians; we are raising responsible citizens. Playing an instrument promotes discipline, connection, and inner peace."

He further called on the public and stakeholders to support the academy's scholarship initiatives.

"Some kids have the passion and desire to learn music, but lack the means. We need to launch a scholarship fundraiser to ensure every interested child gets the opportunity," he said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.