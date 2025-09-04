Liberia National Academy of Music Certifies Over 50 Kids At 2025 Vacation Recital

Monrovia — The Liberia National Academy of Music, in partnership with the YMCA of Liberia, recently held its 2025 Vacation Music Special Recital, awarding certificates to more than 50 children who completed its music training program.

Held at the Conference Hall of the YMCA, the event featured young performers who showcased their musical talents through a variety of instrumental and vocal presentations. Parents, music enthusiasts and invited guests gathered to witness the impressive performances, many of which moved the audience emotionally.

Speaking at the close of the recital, Wilmot K. Bobbroh, Executive Director of the Liberia National Academy of Music, praised the children for their dedication and expressed optimism about their future.

"These kids have real prospects," Mr. Bobbroh said. "We want to thank all of the parents who ensured their children were part of this program. It's because of your support that we are here today."

He noted that while some of the children's performances may appear simple, they reflect foundational skills that are crucial to music development.

"Music begins at an early age. Many of us did not have the background that these children are now building. What they're learning today -- identifying high and low sounds, understanding musical keys, and recognizing various instruments -- forms the basis for their growth in the arts," he explained.

Mr. Bobbroh emphasized that the academy's mission goes beyond teaching music. "We are not just training them to become musicians; we are raising responsible citizens. Playing an instrument promotes discipline, connection, and inner peace."

He further called on the public and stakeholders to support the academy's scholarship initiatives.

"Some kids have the passion and desire to learn music, but lack the means. We need to launch a scholarship fundraiser to ensure every interested child gets the opportunity," he said.