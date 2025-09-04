Liberia: Federation of Liberian Youth to Elect New Leaders At October General Assembly

4 September 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Monrovia — The Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) has announced its plans to hold a general assembly in October, an event that will include the election of new leaders and the opening of its membership to new individuals and organizations.

The announcement was made Tuesday by FLY's President, Banica S. Elliott, during a major press conference.

Elliott stated that the dual initiative--which includes both the general assembly and a membership drive--is intended to strengthen youth participation and ensure the voices of young Liberians are at the forefront of shaping the organization's future.

To oversee the electoral process and ensure a transparent and fair outcome, Elliott announced the appointment of an independent elections commission (IEC) with the following members: Brezhnev D. Paasewe, Chairman, Riches Jippy, Co-Chair and Melvin Dugbeh Kayseah, Secretary General.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Elliott praised the dedication of FLY's 15 County Secretariats for their tireless efforts in mobilizing youth and promoting the organization's mission at the grassroots level. She encouraged all member organizations to fully participate in what she described as a "democratic opportunity."

She added that the assembly is designed to empower youth leadership, foster solidarity, and ensure that young people from every region of Liberia are adequately represented.

She concluded by reassuring the public and partners that the upcoming October assembly would uphold the core principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability that define FLY's leadership and mandate.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.