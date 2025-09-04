Liberia: Federation of Liberian Youth to Elect New Leaders At October General Assembly

Monrovia — The Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) has announced its plans to hold a general assembly in October, an event that will include the election of new leaders and the opening of its membership to new individuals and organizations.

The announcement was made Tuesday by FLY's President, Banica S. Elliott, during a major press conference.

Elliott stated that the dual initiative--which includes both the general assembly and a membership drive--is intended to strengthen youth participation and ensure the voices of young Liberians are at the forefront of shaping the organization's future.

To oversee the electoral process and ensure a transparent and fair outcome, Elliott announced the appointment of an independent elections commission (IEC) with the following members: Brezhnev D. Paasewe, Chairman, Riches Jippy, Co-Chair and Melvin Dugbeh Kayseah, Secretary General.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Elliott praised the dedication of FLY's 15 County Secretariats for their tireless efforts in mobilizing youth and promoting the organization's mission at the grassroots level. She encouraged all member organizations to fully participate in what she described as a "democratic opportunity."

She added that the assembly is designed to empower youth leadership, foster solidarity, and ensure that young people from every region of Liberia are adequately represented.

She concluded by reassuring the public and partners that the upcoming October assembly would uphold the core principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability that define FLY's leadership and mandate.