Liberia: Normal Activities Resume in Ganta Following Re-Burial of Motorcyclist

Ganta — Normal activities have resumed in Ganta City, Nimba County after a violent incident involving police officers and motorcyclists over the death of a motorcyclist, Roland Jackson.

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, a large group of aggrieved motorcyclists gathered peacefully in the streets of Ganta to protest and seek justice over the death of Roland Jackson, a 22-year-old motorcyclist, whose tragic death has deeply affected Ganta.

His body had originally been buried by family members on the Ganta-Saclepea Highway near the CMC Junction in District Number Eight.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, in an emotionally charged move, motorcyclists removed his body from the grave and carried it through the principal streets of Ganta.

Their march was a solemn yet powerful demand for accountability and justice for their fallen friend.

Roland Jackson's death has struck a chord throughout Nimba County, highlighting ongoing concerns surrounding the safety and security of motorcyclists in the region. The city's streets were tense for days, but the recent reburial of Roland has helped to quell unrest, allowing the city to return to its usual rhythm.

September: A Historic and Pivotal Month for Ganta

The events of September this year bring memories of a similar crisis that shook Ganta nearly a decade ago. Around ten years ago, the discovery of a deceased motorcyclist near the Ganta United Methodist Facility triggered a wave of violence and destruction of properties.

One notable casualty of that unrest was the business empire of Prince P.S. Howard, a prominent entrepreneur in Ganta, whose properties were severely damaged during the upheaval.

Despite this traumatic episode, Mr. Howard has shown resilience and commitment to the development of the city. Over the past decade, he has spearheaded numerous development projects across Ganta and other parts of Nimba County, contributing significantly to the area's growth and stability.

His efforts often serve as an inspiration to residents, symbolizing hope and progress amidst past turmoil.

Calls For Police Empowerment and Security Upgrades

Meanwhile, Ganta City Mayor Samuel Saye Hardt Sr. used the moment of relative calm to call on the national government to enhance security infrastructure in Ganta.

He urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung to equip local police forces with essential resources, particularly vehicles such as patrol cars, to improve their operational efficiency and responsiveness.

Mayor Hardt emphasized that Ganta is rapidly evolving into a growing urban center with increasing developmental aspirations. However, without adequate support for law enforcement, the city's security challenges may hinder progress and deter investment.

Providing police with motor vehicles and other necessary tools, the mayor argued, will help address the rising security concerns and prevent incidents that threaten public safety and the peace of the community.

A Growing City in Need of Strengthened Security

Ganta's transformation from a modest town into a bustling city brings both opportunities and challenges. The city's expanding population and commercial activities demand a robust security framework to ensure safety for all residents. Mayor Hardt's appeal highlights a critical gap in the city's capacity to maintain law and order--a gap that, if filled, could solidify Ganta's path toward sustained peace and development.

As the city moves forward, the recent turmoil serves as a powerful reminder of the need for continued dialogue, justice, and community cooperation.

The story of Roland Jackson and the mobilization of motorcyclists underline a broader call for societal accountability and government responsiveness

Ammah Yelegon, who represented the family of the late Jackson Roland, affirmed that the family is committed to pursuing justice at both the local courts and the Supreme Court. He emphasized that the family members are determined to ensure that those responsible for Jackson Roland's death are held accountable within the bounds of the law.

At the same time, Yelegon appealed to the people of Nimba County, including aggrieved motorcyclists to remain peaceful and refrain from violence.

He stressed the importance of staying calm and kind hearted during this difficult period, as the family works tirelessly to seek justice. "We urge all motorcyclists and residents of Ganta to reject any form of violence or unrest," he said. "Violence will only prolong the suffering of our community and hinder the path to justice."

Yelegon acknowledged the vital role that motorcyclists, who are a major part of Ganta's vibrant transportation sector, play in the local economy.

He called for them to exercise restraint and cooperate to maintain peace in the city, which has recently experienced tensions following the incident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a related development, Ganta City Mayor Hardt issued a public appeal to the national government, urging the deployment of army officers to the city. Mayor Hardt highlighted that Ganta is undergoing significant growth and development, which makes it increasingly important to have adequate security measures in place.

"Our city is expanding rapidly, with new businesses and infrastructure projects underway," he explained. "To protect the investments, properties, and ongoing development activities, the presence of trained army officers is essential."

The Mayor warned that without timely intervention and enhanced security, the progress achieved by residents and investors could be at risk due to potential disturbances. He encouraged local authorities and national security agencies to collaborate closely in safeguarding the peace and stability of Ganta.

Ganta, known as a commercial hub in Nimba County, has attracted many entrepreneurs and traders, especially in the motorcycle transport sector, which serves as a crucial means of livelihood for many youth. The recent call for calm and justice is seen as a pivotal moment to restore peace and unity in the city.