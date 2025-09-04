Tunisia/Liberia: Liberia Battles Tunisia Today in World Cup Qualifiers

4 September 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Lone Star of Liberia will be in action this evening as they go head-to-head with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. GMT.

Liberia enters the tie sitting third in Group H with 10 points, behind leaders Tunisia on 16 and Namibia on 12. A win today could reignite the Lone Star's hopes of advancing in a group where every point counts.

Coach Thomas Kojo has had his full squad together in Tunis since Tuesday, with key players such as captain Oscar Dorley, Sheikh Sesay, Ayouba Kosiah, Mark Pabai, Prince Balde, and Divine Teah all available for selection. New boy striker Sulahmana Bah is also tipped to make his international debut.

Tunisia, meanwhile, remain unbeaten in the qualifiers and boast the tournament's meanest defense yet to concede a goal in six matches. Liberia will need to be compact at the back and clinical up front if they are to upset the odds away from home.

History, however, is not on Liberia's side. The Lone Star have long struggled on the road, with an especially poor record in North Africa, where conditions, hostile crowds, and the tactical quality of opponents have often proved difficult to overcome. Today's clash offers another chance to change that narrative.

The two sides last met in March, when Tunisia edged Liberia 1-0 in Monrovia. Since then, the Lone Star have held Namibia to a 1-1 draw and defeated São Tomé & Príncipe 1-0, results that have kept them within striking distance of qualification.

Head-to-Head Record: Liberia vs Tunisia

The two nations have faced off six times in competitive fixtures.

Tunisia dominates the record, with five wins and just one defeat to Liberia.

Liberia's only victory came in 2001, during the qualifiers for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, when the Lone Star famously won 1-0 in Monrovia.

Since then, Tunisia has maintained the upper hand, including a 1-0 win in Monrovia earlier this year.

Liberia has never beaten Tunisia on North African soil.

The stakes could not be higher as victory for Tunisia would all but secure their place in the next phase, while a win for Liberia would blow Group H wide open. All eyes will be on Rades as the Lone Star look to defy history and keep their World Cup dream alive.

Below is Lonestar 25 Men's Squad for the

GOALKEEPER

Tommy Songo

Abdulai Koulibaly

Junior Yeanaye

DEFENDERS

Prince Balde

Natus Sweh

Mark Pabai

Jusu Dukuly

Nelson Laomie

Philip Tarnue

Jah Nyanforh

Kemoh Kamara

MIDFIELDERS

Oscar Dorley

Divine Teah

Sheikh Sesay

Solomon Tweh

Nohan Kenneh

Jegbay Konneh

ATTACKERS

Bryant Farkarlun

Edward Ledlum

Daniel Nyumah

Daniel Toe

William Gibson

Ayouba Kosiah

Solahmama Bah

