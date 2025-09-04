Monrovia — Heaven Eleven FC sealed their place in the 2025 Betomax Champions Cup final after a dramatic 6-5 penalty shootout win over Global Pharma FC on Wednesday at the Tusa Field, following a gripping 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Borough FC started brightly and took the lead in the 31st minute through forward Darius Garmondeh, who calmly slotted past the goalkeeper. Just three minutes later, the Pharmacists whose name is expected to be changed to Borough FC task grew harder when Mark Wesseh was sent off for a second yellow card, leaving them to play the rest of the match with 10 men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Global Pharma defended bravely and looked on course to see out the victory.

But with just two minutes left on the clock, Heaven Eleven found the breakthrough, grabbing an equalizer in the 88th minute through a header from Joel Bloe to force the match into penalties.

In the shootout, Global Pharma FC converted five of their seven kicks, but Heaven Eleven kept their composure to score six and secure a place in the final, sparking wild celebrations among their players and fans.

The victory sets up a mouthwatering final showdown, with Heaven Eleven awaiting the winner of Bea Mountain vs Freeport FC, the second semifinal to be played on Thursday.

The grand finale will be staged on Sunday, September 7, bringing the curtain down on a tournament that kicked off in early August.

This year's Betomax Champions Cup carries a $10,000 cash prize for the champions, while the runners-up will take home $5,000. For Global Pharma FC, it was a heartbreaking exit after a spirited performance, made all the more impressive given they battled a man down for nearly an hour.

Heaven Eleven now turn their focus to the grand finale, as they chase their first-ever Betomax Champions Cup crown, while Global Pharma FC bow out with heads held high after a courageous campaign.

The pharmacists will place the third place match on Sunday afternoon against the loser from Thursday's game.

According to the organizers the third place team will take home $3500 USD while the fourth place team gets & 3000 USD.