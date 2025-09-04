Nigeria: MTN Pledges Support for Nigeria Premier Football League

3 September 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Telecommunications giants, MTN Nigeria, has charged soccer loving Nigerians not only to promote but celebrate the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), above European leagues.

MTN made the call at Bay Lounge, Lekki, Lagos, when it hosted the English Premier League (EPL) party during the match between Liverpool and Arsenal.

MTN, which is the official telecommunications partner of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, said it's committed to the local league and ready to invest more to support the league.

On the reason for organising the watch party, Senior Manager, Sales and Distribution, MTN, Ekundayo Fatoki, said: "Football is a unifying factor in Nigeria so, MTN is tapping into the passion point of Nigerians and it also shows our love for our customers; we care for them.

"We always want to be where our customers are. People forget their troubles when they hear about football so, we want to connect with our customers."

Fatoki also reiterates MTN's involvement in the NPFL. "We are keenly involved in the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) sponsorship and looking at how to make our own (NPFL) better, therefore, our reason for investing in Nigerian football. However, we need to love our own. Nigerians must love the league. If we watch our own game as passionately as we watch European leagues, a lot will change. Nigerians should therefore prioritize the home league. We must promote the NPFL, love it and support it," he expressed.

Fatoki is however backing World Club Cup champions, Chelsea to be crowned winners of the Premier League at the end of the season." "Chelsea is doing very well at the moment, especially coming from a goal down to beating West Ham United 5-1 away. I am optimistic that Chelsea would come top at the end of the season, " he noted

