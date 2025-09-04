Nigeria: 20 Trafficked Ghanaians for Repatriation

Twenty (20) Ghanaians who were recently trafficked into Akwa Ibom State were to be repatriated back to their country of origin.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare disclosed this while parading several criminal suspects involved in cases of murder, kidnapping, cultism, vandalism, armed robbery and other sundry crimes.

CP Azare said plans have been concluded with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to resolve issues surrounding them for repatriation.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Ghanaian nationals, believed to have been hypnotised from Ghana to Akwa Ibom were rescued by the Police from a compound within the Etoi area of Uyo, the State capital, following intelligence supplied by the International Police (InterPol) and Ghana Police Service (GPS).

Addressing Journalists at the Command's headquarters in Uyo, CP Azare said the operational success against the criminal elements was achieved within the last one month.

He said, "Between August 1 and September 2, 2025, the Command recorded 20 major cases, including the rescue of 20 Ghanaian nationals trafficked into Uyo, the arrest of a notorious human trafficker, the foiling of a kidnap attempt in Eket, and the dismantling of armed robbery and car theft syndicates.

"Several suspected cultists were arrested across Eket, Abak, Obot Akara, and Ikot Ekpene local government areas. Recovered items included firearms, ammunition, fetish objects, and even a human skull."

He said police neutralised a notorious kidnapper in Mkpat Enin LGA and arrested others linked to recent abductions in Eket LGA.

He added that a cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles and pump-action guns, were seized.

"In a joint operation with InterPol, and the Ghana Police Service, 20 Ghanaian victims were rescued from a compound in Uyo.

"In another sting, a 47-year-old trafficker from Edo State was arrested while attempting to traffic young women abroad.

"A five-man syndicate specialising in stealing and fabricating stolen vehicles was smashed, with nine vehicle number plates, camouflage uniforms, and documents recovered.

"A fake ophthalmologist who administered unapproved concoctions to over 300 unsuspecting victims was arrested in Itu LGA. Four suspected drug dealers were nabbed in Uyo with substances believed to be Indian hemp."

The CP assured that all suspects would face prosecution, stressing that the Command would not relent in its efforts to rid Akwa Ibom of crimes of all sorts.

"These operational successes underscore the dedication and professionalism of our officers, as well as the support of law-abiding citizens. Let me assure the people of Akwa Ibom that the Police Command remains resolute in making the state safe for all," Azare stated.

He urged residents to continue providing credible intelligence to security agencies to sustain the momentum in crime - fighting.