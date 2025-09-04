Nigeria Can Overcome Corruption - EFCC Chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of transparency and accountability to fully eradicate corruption in the country.

The Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ola Olukayode, made the call at the 12th annual conference of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) in Effurun, Delta.

The anti-graft chairman was represented at the event by Mr Williams Oseghale, an Assistant Commander and Head of Public Affairs, Benin Zonal Directorate of the Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the programme was sponsored by the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a private pipeline security outfit contracted by the federal government.

In his keynote address, Olukayode said that good governance could be attained if we collectively play our roles as good citizens.

"The onus is on us as individuals to be accountable, transparent and commit to due process and procedures.

"Every challenge around Nigeria's socio-economic development today can be traced to the consequences of corruption.

"The rising problems of unemployment, insecurity, poverty, diseases, low life expectancy, hunger, kidnappings and others are the results of mismanagement, misapplication and embezzlement of our resources by those entrusted with them," he said.

The EFCC boss said that it was worrisome that Nigeria was regarded as a nation with entrenched culture of corruption and impunity in Africa.

Olukayode appealed to the media to help change the narrative by stepping up advocacy against corruption.

He also appealed to the media practitioners to desist from glamorising corruption.

"Today, I urge media practitioners to use their various platforms to fight corruption and the twin-evil of economic and financial crimes in our country.

"The current media practitioners should emulate the founding fathers in the industry and frontally fight social injustice in the land.

"Media practitioners should delve into investigative journalism and expose activities of fraudsters who defraud innocent citizens of their hard-earned monies and those in authority who use their positions to siphon public funds," he said.

The anti-graft chairman reiterated the commission's commitment to eradicating corruption and economic and financial crimes in the country.

He commended the ACSPN for bringing to the fore the issues of corruption, good governance and the media at the conference, describing it as not only timely but critical to the breeding of an egalitarian society.

Olukayode urged the delegates to use the forum to set a good agenda for media practitioners in Nigeria in the quest to build a better nation.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, the ACSPN National President,

said that corruption in the country was multi-faceted.

"We have the petty corruption among lower ranks and grand corruption involving high-level politicians and business elites.

"So, the entirety of the Nigerian society seems enmeshed in the web of corruption.

"Its corrosive effects inhibit economic growth, scare away investment, degrade infrastructure, escalate poverty and insecurity and threaten the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

Olatunji, however, urged the media and communication researchers to step up their watchdog functions by amplifying voices against corruption and fostering accountability in governance.

He thanked the management of TSSNL for sponsoring the national conference, noting that "the company's contribution has covered virtually every component of the conference.

On his part, Prof. Majority Oji, Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Delta University (DELSU) and Chairman, Local Organising Committee, urged the participants to engage with open minds and courageous spirits.

"By creating knowledge that can move anti-corruption crusade from the battlefield to a place of deeper understanding, you may be contributing a great deal in the fight against corruption.

"Such knowledge is bound to gain traction within society and can help break, or at least reduce, the vicious circle of corruption," he said.

In attendance were: Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, Prof. Daniel Awodiya, Prof. G. G. Darah, Prof. Ayobami Ojebode, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, Dr Kayode Okunade, Prof. Stella Okunna among others.