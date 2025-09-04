Nigeria: Zimbabwe Women Thrash Nigeria in T20 Qualifier With Ruthless 10-Wicket Win

Zimbabwe Women powered to a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nigeria in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier underlining their credentials in the competition.

Nigeria were bundled out for just 90 runs in 19.5 overs as Josephine Nkomo tore through the batting line-up with a remarkable five wickets for only six runs in her four-over spell.

Her match-winning performance earned her the Player of the Match award.

In reply, Zimbabwe made light work of the chase, with openers Kelis Ndhlovu and Modester Mupachikwa cruising to victory in 14.2 overs.

The pair shared an unbeaten 93-run stand that left Nigeria with no answers.

It was a one-sided contest from start to finish, with Zimbabwe dominant in every department.

The result leaves them in a strong position in their group ahead of the second match later this month.

Nigeria meanwhile, will be looking to regroup and keep their qualification hopes alive.