Ghana: Unity in Diversity - The Dagaaba-Frafra Model for Peaceful Co-Existence

The Dagaaba and Frafra tribes represent two significant ethnic groups in Ghana, each characterised by a rich historical background and a distinct cultural identity.

The Dagaaba are primarily located in the Upper West Region, with notable presences in districts such as Wa, Nadowli-Kaleo, Daffiama-Busia, Jirapa, Lawra, and Nandom.

Conversely, the Frafra predominantly inhabit the Upper East Region, with Bolgatanga serving as their cultural centre. Despite the geographical distance that separates them, both tribes exhibit a strong commitment to community values, enduring traditions, and mutual respect.

A prominent event that exemplifies the spirit of unity between these ethnic groups is the Annual Dagaaba-Frafra Friendly Games.

This initiative was established to strengthen the bonds of camaraderie and promote cultural exchange between the two tribes. Scheduled for September 6, 2025, at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, the upcoming edition marks the 28th installment of this important event.

The Annual Friendly Games have become a hallmark celebration, featuring a variety of traditional sports and engaging activities that appeal to participants of all ages and skill levels.

Highlights include competitive volleyball matches and soccer games, along with traditional events such as sack races, tug-of-peace, and lime-and-spoon races. These activities not only foster healthy competition but also promote teamwork and social cohesion.

The event provides a platform for vibrant cultural presentations. Participants and attendees can enjoy traditional drumming, lively dance performances, and exhibitions of indigenous artefacts and regalia, showcasing the artistic and historical significance of both Dagaaba and Frafra heritages. Such performances create an immersive experience and cultivate a mutual appreciation of customs among diverse audiences.

A noteworthy feature of the event is the grand prize awarded to the winning team: a puppy. While this traditional trophy has drawn attention from animal rights activists, it remains a cherished symbol of celebration for many participants, embodying the playful essence of the games.

At the heart of this gathering is a commitment to nurturing peace and collaboration, underscored by meaningful ancestral narratives-- one poignant story involves a beloved pet dog's selfless sacrifice, reinforcing principles of dedication and unity prevalent throughout the event.

The complexities of the Dagaaba-Frafra relationship are illustrated through various narratives. A notable account involves Mr Ambrose Dery, a distinguished Dagara leader and former Minister of the Interior, who represented a Frafra client early in his legal career.

Following the case, the client declined to pay, asserting that the service was provided solely for his "master." Such incidents highlight the nuanced dynamics between the two tribes, emphasizing the profound cultural values of loyalty and friendship that often transcend logic and understanding for outsiders.

The Annual Friendly Games attract a wide-ranging audience, including religious leaders, elected officials, traditional authorities, and corporate stakeholders, all unified in celebrating their shared heritage.

Through shared experiences and active participation, attendees develop a deeper understanding of the cultural pluralism represented by the Dagaaba and Frafra peoples.

As anticipation builds for this year's festivities, the Annual Dagaaba-Frafra Friendly Games are poised to be a landmark celebration of community, culture, and inter-tribal unity--serving as a powerful testament to the enduring relationships and a model for peaceful coexistence that this partnership exemplifies within Ghana's socio-cultural landscape.

The writer is an Assistant Director of Prisons, Ghana Prisons Service

