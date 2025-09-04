Ghana: Internships as CSR - The Private Sector's Role in Preparing Students for the World of Work

GHANA'S future rests in the hands of its young people. Every year, thousands of students graduate from our tertiary institutions brimming with ambition, energy, and fresh ideas. Yet, many of them face an unsettling reality. While they possess the theoretical knowledge, they lack the practical workplace experience that makes them truly ready for the job market's demands. The result is a paradox: employers struggle to find talent with the right experience, while graduates remain unemployed or underemployed.

This gap is where internships matter. More importantly, this is where the private sector must step up to the challenge.

Internships should no longer be seen as optional add-ons. They should be considered part of an organisation's corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework. Just as companies invest in community projects, environmental sustainability, or philanthropy, offering structured internships to young people is an investment in Ghana's social and economic development. By providing young students and graduates with the opportunity to gain workplace experience, we are directly addressing unemployment while building a skilled workforce for the future.

The benefits, however, are not one-sided. Businesses that open their doors to interns tap into a reservoir of fresh perspectives, digital savviness, and innovative thinking. Young minds often see problems differently, question the status quo, and can spark new ways of doing business. In an era of rapid technological change, this agility and creativity can be the competitive edge organisations need.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At Jobberman Ghana, we've seen firsthand how internships transform both individuals and organisations. A student who spends three to six months in a real work environment not only develops practical skills but also builds confidence, adaptability, and a stronger sense of professionalism. For employers, internships create a reliable pipeline of talent, reducing recruitment risks and offering the opportunity to train and mould future employees even before they officially enter the workforce.

But for this to make a real difference, internships must move beyond tokenism. Employers must design structured programs that give interns meaningful responsibilities, mentorship, and learning opportunities. This is how we can build a generation of work-ready graduates who are not just job seekers but value creators.

The private sector in Ghana holds immense power in shaping the trajectory of our youth. Imagine if every company, big or small, committed to hosting at least a handful of interns every year. The cumulative impact on youth employment would be transformative. It would not only prepare students for the workplace but also align with the broader national agenda of reducing unemployment and fostering inclusive growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As leaders, we must ask ourselves: what legacy are we building? Beyond profits and market share, our true legacy will be measured by the lives we touch and the opportunities we create for the future generation. Offering internships is one of the most practical, impactful, and sustainable ways to do this.

I therefore call on the private sector, CEOs, HR leaders, and business owners, to embrace internships as a strategic part of your CSR. Let us collectively invest in Ghana's youth, not just because it is the right thing to do, but because it is the smart thing to do for our businesses and for the nation's future.

The young people of today are the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow. Together, let's give them the chance to rise.

The writer is the MD, Jobberman Ghana

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q