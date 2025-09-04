Liberia: Govt. Begins Crucial Enforcement Drive

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is moving to enforce a reduction in the prices of rice and flour.

Liberia's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Magdalene Dagoseh, has launched an immediate nationwide inspection to enforce the government's recently announced price reductions on rice and flour, including other essential commodities. The Minister warned that anyone found overcharging consumers will face serious consequences.

The move comes just days after President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., announced significant price cuts on essential food commodities on September 2, 2025, following recommendations from the Presidential Ad-Hoc Committee on Price Contradictions, chaired by Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr.

Under the President's directive, the wholesale price of flour has been reduced from US$39.00 to US$35.00 per 100-lb bag. The wholesale price of rice has dropped from US$16.75 to US$14.00 per 25kg bag.

"These reductions represent my government's commitment to ensuring that the ordinary Liberian family has access to affordable food," President Boakai said. "We are also working with producers and importers to maintain fair and sustainable trade practices that safeguard continuous supply."

The President directed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's inspectorate and all relevant stakeholders to strictly enforce the new prices nationwide. He further cautioned that any individual or business found to be arbitrarily inflating prices will face legal action.

In direct response, Minister Dagoseh confirmed the launch of a comprehensive nationwide inspection campaign to ensure compliance.

"Following President Joseph Boakai's directive to reduce the prices of rice and other essential commodities, I am leading a nationwide inspection starting today, to ensure these new prices are properly implemented," she stated on her official Facebook page on September 3.

The Minister emphasized that the Ministry's mission is clear, saying to protect consumers from unfair pricing and make basic goods affordable for every household.

Inspection teams from the Ministry are now actively visiting markets, retail shops, and wholesale suppliers nationwide to verify pricing and enforce compliance.

"Anyone found overcharging will face serious consequences," she warned. "Together, we can create a fair and transparent market that works for all Liberians. I ask for your support and cooperation during this important process."

President Boakai has consistently emphasized price stabilization, food security, and economic relief for households as top priorities of his administration. While the new prices take effect immediately, the government states that it will continue to work with stakeholders to review cost drivers and explore additional opportunities for further reductions.

Still, as enforcement begins, public sentiment remains mixed. While some Liberians welcome the price cuts, others express skepticism about whether the changes will effectively trickle down to the retail level or remain unrealized promises.

For now, all eyes are on the Ministry of Commerce as it embarks on a crucial enforcement drive, one that may ultimately determine the success or failure of this high-stakes economic intervention. Editing by Jonathan Browne