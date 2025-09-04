Liberia: Pewee Zaza Roberts - Liberia's Teenage Prodigy Poised for Football Greatness

Monrovia — Football often reveals extraordinary talent when natural skill meets hard work, producing players who leave an indelible mark on the sport.

Legends like Samuel Eto'o, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, and Kylian Mbappé epitomize this combination of innate ability and relentless dedication.

While the next global superstar may not emerge overnight, the African continent in 2025 boasts a new generation of young players with the potential to shine brightly on the international stage.

Among them is a 17-year-old Liberian winger, Pewee Zaza Roberts, born May 30, 2008, whose talent and performances demand attention.

Equally comfortable on either flank, Roberts has already showcased his skill and football intelligence through a string of impressive achievements at both club and international levels.

Roberts made waves at the African Youth Cup in Guinea 2025, scoring two goals in three games, and earlier in August, during Liberia's District League, he scored a stunning goal by outmaneuvering a much taller defender and goalkeeper demonstrating speed, composure, and technical precision.

In the same tournament, he provided four assists in six games, further proving his playmaking abilities.

The young winger has also earned call-ups to Liberia's U-17 and U-20 national teams, signaling the national federation's recognition of his potential.

At club level, Roberts enjoyed a stellar first season (2024/2025) with Watanga FC, Liberia First Division club, recording six goals and six assists, and even featuring in the CAF tournament, gaining early exposure to continental competition.

Currently, Roberts is honing his craft in Accra, Ghana, undertaking an intensive training program to improve his skills and tactical understanding in preparation for upcoming competitions.

His dedication and hunger for the game underscore why scouts and coaches are already taking note.

With natural talent, proven achievements, and relentless determination, it seems only a matter of time before Pewee Zaza Roberts steps onto the bigger stage and makes a name for himself in African and global football.

Liberia may very well be nurturing one of its next great football exports.