Ghana: Acquire 'Wee' Licences From Narcoc Only...Public Cautioned

The Narcotics Control Commission (NARCOC) has urged the general public to deal directly with the commission in the acquisition of cannabis licences and not any other entity.

According to the commission, "it has not authorised, accredited, or certified any individual, group, or association to facilitate, broker, or secure the acquisition or issuance of cannabis licences."

The Commission, in a press statement issued and signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations, Mr Francis Opoku Amoah, had therefore, cautioned prospective applicants of cannabis licences against the payment of application fees to unauthorised individuals and institutions.

"NACOC cautions all prospective applicants not to pay money to anyone purporting to act as an agent, intermediary, or consultant for cannabis licensing. All licensing processes will be conducted only by the commission, not through third parties," the Commission warned.

The Commission further called for patience on the part of the public to allow for Parliament to complete its work on the procedures for the acquisition of cannabis licences and to pass the relevant bill.

Official fees and charges applicable to the licensing process, the Commission stated, would be upon approval by Parliament.

Moreover, it stated that the Minister for the Interior was empowered under Section 43 of the NARCOC Act 2020, (Act 1019) to grant cannabis licences to cultivate cannabis with a Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content that did not exceed 0.3 per cent on a dry weight basis for industrial or medicinal purposes.

Additionally, the Commission noted that the measures and policies needed to ensure a robust, transparent, and fair cannabis regulatory regime had been instituted in accordance with the NARCOC Regulations 2023 (L.I 2475).

"Until the framework is finalised and licences are duly issued, the possession, use, cultivation, sale, and trafficking of cannabis and other narcotic drugs remain prohibited by law, except expressly permitted under Act 1019," the Commission indicated