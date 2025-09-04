Ghana: Ministerial Committee Tasked to Develop Curriculum, Governance Structure for Fisheries College

A 16-member Ministerial Committee has been inaugurated to develop the academic curriculum and governance structure of the Fisheries College at Anomabo in the Central Region.

The Committee, chaired by the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Emelia Arthur, is expected to submit its report within two months.

It will also propose mechanisms for quality assurance, accreditation, continuous curriculum review, and infrastructural development for the project, which has remained abandoned for 13 years.

The Fisheries College, initiated in 2012 under the late President John Evans Atta Mills-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, was intended to train and enhance the skills of young people in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

However, financial constraints and contractor challenges stalled progress.

Ms Arthur said the project had received renewed commitment under the current administration, with the first phase expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The GH¢ 80 million first phase includes a two-storey classroom block, a two-storey administration block, a laboratory block, hostel facilities, and staff residential accommodation.

"The President has prioritised completing critical infrastructure and ensuring the operationalisation of the College, with the first intake of students expected by the first quarter of 2026," she stated.

She added that the new curriculum would link education to the practical needs of the fisheries and aquaculture industry while aligning with international standards, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) framework.

"The collective expertise and dedication of each member will ensure the development of a curriculum that equips our future workforce with the knowledge and skills needed to transform the fisheries and aquaculture sector," the Minister said.

Members of the Committee include Mr Eric Baah, Director of Policy, Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry, who will serve as Secretary; Prof. Benjamin Campion of the Fisheries Commission; Prof. Elvis Nyarko, former Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University; and Captain William Wricketts, also of the Regional Maritime University.

Others are Prof. Ernest Abano and Dr Aggrey Fynn of the University of Cape Coast; Prof. George Wiafe of the Edenway Foundation; Dr Angela Lamptey of the University of Ghana; Dr Andrews Apraku of the University of Energy and Natural

Resources; and Dr Ayisi Larbi of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development.

The rest include Madam Comfort Naa Komely Adjetey of the Council of State; Mr Joojo Solomon of the National Fisheries Association of Ghana; Nana Kweigyah of the Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana; Ilona Appiah, representing the Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association; and Mr John Quayson.

