Ghana/Chad: Black Stars Arrive in N'jamena for Chad World Cup Qualifier

The Black Stars of Ghana arrived in N'Djamena yesterday to play Chad in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Africa Group I.

Tomorrow's clash would be the first of a double-header with Chad and Mali as countries fight to secure slots for the FIFA 2026 World Cup to be hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The game would be played at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno at 1 pm tomorrow with Ghana confident of a victory to urge closer to qualification.

Ghana leads Group I with 15 points from six matches and a win from this game plus what is considered to be a decider against Mali in Accra will hand them the tickets.

Meanwhile, the team opened camp on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium with 12 players in attendance.

In front of an encouraging crowd, players including Benjamin Asare, Joseph Anang, Gideon Mensah, Jonas Adjetey, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ibrahim Sulemana, Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Osman, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Jerry Afriyie, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew reported for training on the first day.

They were joined yesterday by the trio of Alexander Djiku, Joseph Painstil and Lawrence Ati Zigi.

They are expected to be joined by the rest of the players and train in N'Djamena today ahead of the game tomorrow.

